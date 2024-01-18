iifl-logo-icon 1
126.05
(5.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Aug 202427 Sep 202428 Sep 20240.510Final
Recommended Final Dividend of 10% i.e. 0.50 Paisa per equity share on the face value of Rs.5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Dividend9 Feb 202421 Feb 202421 Feb 2024110Interim
It is hereby informed that Board of Directors today i.e. 09th February, 2024 at their meeting transacted and approved and declared the payment of interim dividend at the rate of Rs.1/- per equity share for the F.Y. 2023-24 . The interim dividend shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as Beneficial Owners of Equity Shares as on the Record Date. The Record Date to determine the eligible shareholders for interim dividend is fixed as Wednesday February 21, 2024

