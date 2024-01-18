It is hereby informed that Board of Directors today i.e. 09th February, 2024 at their meeting transacted and approved and declared the payment of interim dividend at the rate of Rs.1/- per equity share for the F.Y. 2023-24 . The interim dividend shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as Beneficial Owners of Equity Shares as on the Record Date. The Record Date to determine the eligible shareholders for interim dividend is fixed as Wednesday February 21, 2024