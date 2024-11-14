Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

In continuation to our previously submitted intimation dated today i.e, December 02, 2024 regarding the appointment of the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, we would like to inform you that it has come to our attention that the earlier intimation was inadvertently signed by an individual not authorized to do so therefore, we are submitting a revised version of the intimation, which includes the signature of the correct authorized signatory Accordingly, we would like to inform you about the Appointment of Mr. Ronak Parakh as the Whole-time Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 02nd December 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

UNITED VAN DER HORST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors today i.e, 14-11-2024 at their meeting transacted and approved the matters amongst others as attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

UNITED VAN DER HORST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and recommend the Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024. It is hereby informed that Board of Directors today i.e. 13th August, 2024 at their meeting transacted and approved Following - 1. Declaration of the payment of Final dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. The 37th Annual General Meeting of the Members of United Van Der Horst Limited will be held on Friday, September 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. 3. Allotment of 14,20,000 Equity Shares, having a face value of Rs. 5/- each under the conversion of Warrants. Allotment of 14,20,000 Equity Shares upon conversion of Fully convertible warrants pursuant to right exercised for conversion of 7,10,000 warrants issued prior to the share split, now converted into 14,20,000 equity shares post-split i.e., from Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 5/- each on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

UNITED VAN DER HORST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report It is herby informed that the Board of Directors today i.e, 07-08-2024 at their meeting transacted and approved the matters amongst others as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

UNITED VAN DER HORST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as on 31st March 2024. 2. the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors today i.e. 24th May, 2024 at their meeting transacted and approved the matters amongst others as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

UNITED VAN DER HORST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors today i.e. 09th February, 2024 at their meeting transacted and approved the following business amongst others: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report; 2. Statement of Deviation/Variation in utilization of funds raised through Preferential Issue; 3. Approved & Declared the payment of an Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2023 - 2024. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names shall appear in the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as Beneficial Owners of Equity Shares as on the Record Date. The Record Date to determine the eligible shareholders for interim dividend is fixed as Wednesday February 21, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 read with SEBI Circular, please find enclosed the statement of Deviation and variation for the Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

