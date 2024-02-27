Board of Directors of United Van Der Horst Limited (the Company) held today i.e. Thursday, 25th January, 2024 have interalia considered and approved the following amongst others: 1. Alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company, such that each fully and partly paid-up equity share having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each be sub-divided into 2 (Two) fully and partly Equity Shares having face value of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five Only) Subject to Shareholders Approval. 2. consequential amendments in the Capital Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023 is enclosed herewith as Annexure 1. The meeting of Board of Director commences at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 01: 15 P.M. This is for your information and records. In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the United Van Der Horst Limited (the Company) has fixed Thursday, March 21, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-division/Split of every 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 2 (Two) equity Shares having face value of Rs. 5 (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through Postal ballot on February 24, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/02/2024) This has reference to our earlier intimation dated Tuesday, February 27, 2024 vide which we have informed that the Record for the purpose of Split of Shares would be March 21, 2024. Now it has been decided to make revision in Record date and to change it from March 21, 2024 to March 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that UNITED VAN DER HORST LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE UNITED VAN DER HORST LTD. (522091) RECORD DATE 26/03/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 26/03/2024 DR-745/2023-2024 Note: i. ISIN No. INE890G01013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 26/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.03.2024) The Company hereby Submit the new International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) INE890G01021 activation letter received from Central Depository Services (India) Limited for Sub-Division/Stock Split. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024) In Continuation with the intimation dated 19th March, 2024 regarding allotment and activation of ISIN INE890G01021 for Sub-division/Split of Equity Shares by Central Depository Services (India) Limited we wish to further inform you that the same was activated by National Securities Depository Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240301-48 dated March 01,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code UNITED VAN DER HORST LTD. (522091) New ISIN No. INE890G01021 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 26-03-2024 (DR- 745/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 21.03.2024)