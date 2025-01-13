Universal Arts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.97
9.97
9.97
9.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.03
-2.4
-2.21
-2.04
Net Worth
7.94
7.57
7.76
7.93
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.94
7.57
7.76
7.93
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.31
5.61
4.05
0.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.55
1.9
2.44
2.53
Inventories
0.08
1.37
1.43
0.82
Inventory Days
269.88
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.39
1.18
Debtor Days
388.36
Other Current Assets
0.48
0.56
0.65
0.6
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Creditor Days
9.87
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
0
-0.04
Cash
0.02
0.02
1.21
4.44
Total Assets
7.93
7.58
7.75
7.93
