Universal Arts Ltd Balance Sheet

6.12
(-4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.97

9.97

9.97

9.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.03

-2.4

-2.21

-2.04

Net Worth

7.94

7.57

7.76

7.93

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.94

7.57

7.76

7.93

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.31

5.61

4.05

0.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.55

1.9

2.44

2.53

Inventories

0.08

1.37

1.43

0.82

Inventory Days

269.88

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.39

1.18

Debtor Days

388.36

Other Current Assets

0.48

0.56

0.65

0.6

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Creditor Days

9.87

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

0

-0.04

Cash

0.02

0.02

1.21

4.44

Total Assets

7.93

7.58

7.75

7.93

