Universal Arts Ltd Share Price

6.46
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.46
  • Day's High6.46
  • 52 Wk High7.49
  • Prev. Close6.79
  • Day's Low6.46
  • 52 Wk Low 1.93
  • Turnover (lac)0.95
  • P/E10.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.1
  • EPS0.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.44
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Universal Arts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

6.46

Prev. Close

6.79

Turnover(Lac.)

0.95

Day's High

6.46

Day's Low

6.46

52 Week's High

7.49

52 Week's Low

1.93

Book Value

8.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.44

P/E

10.78

EPS

0.63

Divi. Yield

0

Universal Arts Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Universal Arts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Universal Arts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 99.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Universal Arts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.97

9.97

9.97

9.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.03

-2.4

-2.21

-2.04

Net Worth

7.94

7.57

7.76

7.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.1

5.47

0.22

0

yoy growth (%)

-79.74

2,389.03

2,246.66

-94.7

Raw materials

-0.96

-4.91

-0.16

0

As % of sales

87.26

89.66

72.72

0

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.41

-0.34

-0.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.07

0.02

-0.02

-0.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.72

-0.3

-0.02

-0.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.74

2,389.03

2,246.66

-94.7

Op profit growth

151.24

-68.38

-6.17

26.13

EBIT growth

-437.33

-190.6

-79.04

-13,575.49

Net profit growth

-437.33

-190.6

-79.04

-13,575.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.34

0.07

0.95

1.13

5.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.34

0.07

0.95

1.13

5.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.56

0.06

0.14

0.31

0.11

Universal Arts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Universal Arts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manish Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ulka Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Universal Arts Ltd

Summary

Universal Arts Ltd (Formerly known Goldmines Media Limited) was incorporated on July 27, 1995. The Company is engaged in the business of media such as TV serials, feature films production, trading in film rights, television software, etc. It is promoted by Tabassum V. Govil. Tabbasum a well known famous film personality was active in 5 different mass communication media viz- Films, Television, Radio, Print & Journalism. The Company has its own EDIT V6 real time non-linear editing systems. The EDIT system is being used by the Company for editing serials of other production houses as well as its own. The Company is a pioneer in acquiring negative rights (i.e. absolute rights) of films for a period of 99 years.The Company sells the satellite rights to channels such as Star, Zee, Sony, Sahara, ETV etc. and videc rights to video companies such as Time, Bombino etc. It offers movies to Doordarshan for onetime single telecast. The overseas rights are sold countrywise to various buyers. The Company has entered into feature films. In film production, it evolved a unique minimum guarantee-revenue sharing model for sale of distribution rights. It staged over 200 shows for various commercial, cultural & political organisation. It produced Television Services like Dastan-E-Ishq, Zindagi Ka Safar etc. In 2000-01 the Company made a first public issue of 40 lakhs equity shares and it was fully subscribed. The Company had a vision to establish itself into three main areas - television softwar
Company FAQs

What is the Universal Arts Ltd share price today?

The Universal Arts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Arts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universal Arts Ltd is ₹6.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Universal Arts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Universal Arts Ltd is 10.78 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Universal Arts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universal Arts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universal Arts Ltd is ₹1.93 and ₹7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Universal Arts Ltd?

Universal Arts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.14%, 3 Years at 56.54%, 1 Year at 236.14%, 6 Month at 108.28%, 3 Month at 32.10% and 1 Month at 36.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Universal Arts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Universal Arts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

