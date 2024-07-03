SectorEntertainment
Open₹6.46
Prev. Close₹6.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.95
Day's High₹6.46
Day's Low₹6.46
52 Week's High₹7.49
52 Week's Low₹1.93
Book Value₹8.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.44
P/E10.78
EPS0.63
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.97
9.97
9.97
9.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.03
-2.4
-2.21
-2.04
Net Worth
7.94
7.57
7.76
7.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.1
5.47
0.22
0
yoy growth (%)
-79.74
2,389.03
2,246.66
-94.7
Raw materials
-0.96
-4.91
-0.16
0
As % of sales
87.26
89.66
72.72
0
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.41
-0.34
-0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.02
-0.02
-0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.72
-0.3
-0.02
-0.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.74
2,389.03
2,246.66
-94.7
Op profit growth
151.24
-68.38
-6.17
26.13
EBIT growth
-437.33
-190.6
-79.04
-13,575.49
Net profit growth
-437.33
-190.6
-79.04
-13,575.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.34
0.07
0.95
1.13
5.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.34
0.07
0.95
1.13
5.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.56
0.06
0.14
0.31
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manish Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ulka Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Universal Arts Ltd
Summary
Universal Arts Ltd (Formerly known Goldmines Media Limited) was incorporated on July 27, 1995. The Company is engaged in the business of media such as TV serials, feature films production, trading in film rights, television software, etc. It is promoted by Tabassum V. Govil. Tabbasum a well known famous film personality was active in 5 different mass communication media viz- Films, Television, Radio, Print & Journalism. The Company has its own EDIT V6 real time non-linear editing systems. The EDIT system is being used by the Company for editing serials of other production houses as well as its own. The Company is a pioneer in acquiring negative rights (i.e. absolute rights) of films for a period of 99 years.The Company sells the satellite rights to channels such as Star, Zee, Sony, Sahara, ETV etc. and videc rights to video companies such as Time, Bombino etc. It offers movies to Doordarshan for onetime single telecast. The overseas rights are sold countrywise to various buyers. The Company has entered into feature films. In film production, it evolved a unique minimum guarantee-revenue sharing model for sale of distribution rights. It staged over 200 shows for various commercial, cultural & political organisation. It produced Television Services like Dastan-E-Ishq, Zindagi Ka Safar etc. In 2000-01 the Company made a first public issue of 40 lakhs equity shares and it was fully subscribed. The Company had a vision to establish itself into three main areas - television softwar
Read More
The Universal Arts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universal Arts Ltd is ₹6.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Universal Arts Ltd is 10.78 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universal Arts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universal Arts Ltd is ₹1.93 and ₹7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Universal Arts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.14%, 3 Years at 56.54%, 1 Year at 236.14%, 6 Month at 108.28%, 3 Month at 32.10% and 1 Month at 36.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.