|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Sub: Outcome of Board meeting held on 6th August, 2024. 29t Annual General Meeting of the members will be held on Monday, 30t September, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. The venue of the Meeting is Keshav Gore Smarak Trust Hall, Smriti, Aarey Road, Goregaon West, Mumbai - 400 104 Kindly take this proceeding of AGM in your record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Result of 29th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
