|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.38
2,224.33
2,414.66
-95.47
Op profit growth
107.08
-62.46
-9.34
38.17
EBIT growth
-510.16
-142.59
-61.36
-3,315.35
Net profit growth
-510.16
-142.59
-61.36
-4,336.85
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-34.74
-3.45
-214.19
-5,941.82
EBIT margin
-7.66
0.38
-21.03
-1,368.76
Net profit margin
-7.66
0.38
-21.03
-1,368.76
RoCE
-1.22
0.29
-0.69
-1.77
RoNW
-0.3
0.07
-0.17
-0.44
RoA
-0.3
0.07
-0.17
-0.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.09
0.02
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.08
0.01
-0.05
-0.12
Book value per share
7.07
7.16
7.11
7.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
-10.55
49
0
0
P/CEPS
-10.77
49.2
-15.73
-6.17
P/B
0.13
0.13
0.11
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
41
-184.99
83.6
38.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
224.57
30.3
928.95
20,634.66
Inventory days
264.96
58.95
735.41
0
Creditor days
-56.35
-38.3
-224.2
-80.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.63
-0.71
-0.67
-0.78
Net debt / op. profit
11.33
27.01
9.58
10.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.67
-89.6
-67.86
0
Employee costs
-32.88
-7.92
-154.28
-3,467.58
Other costs
-16.18
-5.92
-92.04
-2,574.24
