Universal Arts Ltd Key Ratios

6.21
(-4.90%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:51:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.38

2,224.33

2,414.66

-95.47

Op profit growth

107.08

-62.46

-9.34

38.17

EBIT growth

-510.16

-142.59

-61.36

-3,315.35

Net profit growth

-510.16

-142.59

-61.36

-4,336.85

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-34.74

-3.45

-214.19

-5,941.82

EBIT margin

-7.66

0.38

-21.03

-1,368.76

Net profit margin

-7.66

0.38

-21.03

-1,368.76

RoCE

-1.22

0.29

-0.69

-1.77

RoNW

-0.3

0.07

-0.17

-0.44

RoA

-0.3

0.07

-0.17

-0.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.09

0.02

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.08

0.01

-0.05

-0.12

Book value per share

7.07

7.16

7.11

7.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.55

49

0

0

P/CEPS

-10.77

49.2

-15.73

-6.17

P/B

0.13

0.13

0.11

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

41

-184.99

83.6

38.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

224.57

30.3

928.95

20,634.66

Inventory days

264.96

58.95

735.41

0

Creditor days

-56.35

-38.3

-224.2

-80.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.63

-0.71

-0.67

-0.78

Net debt / op. profit

11.33

27.01

9.58

10.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.67

-89.6

-67.86

0

Employee costs

-32.88

-7.92

-154.28

-3,467.58

Other costs

-16.18

-5.92

-92.04

-2,574.24

