Universal Arts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.78
(4.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:20:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.1

5.47

0.22

0

yoy growth (%)

-79.74

2,389.03

2,246.66

-94.7

Raw materials

-0.96

-4.91

-0.16

0

As % of sales

87.26

89.66

72.72

0

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.41

-0.34

-0.3

As % of sales

31.74

7.53

155.59

3,240.93

Other costs

-0.17

-0.3

-0.19

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.38

5.56

89.92

2,317.75

Operating profit

-0.38

-0.15

-0.48

-0.51

OPM

-34.39

-2.77

-218.24

-5,458.69

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.3

0.17

0.45

0.39

Profit before tax

-0.07

0.02

-0.02

-0.11

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

0.02

-0.02

-0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.07

0.02

-0.02

-0.11

yoy growth (%)

-437.33

-190.6

-79.04

-13,575.49

NPM

-6.82

0.4

-11.25

-1,260.29

