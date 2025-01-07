Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.1
5.47
0.22
0
yoy growth (%)
-79.74
2,389.03
2,246.66
-94.7
Raw materials
-0.96
-4.91
-0.16
0
As % of sales
87.26
89.66
72.72
0
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.41
-0.34
-0.3
As % of sales
31.74
7.53
155.59
3,240.93
Other costs
-0.17
-0.3
-0.19
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.38
5.56
89.92
2,317.75
Operating profit
-0.38
-0.15
-0.48
-0.51
OPM
-34.39
-2.77
-218.24
-5,458.69
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.3
0.17
0.45
0.39
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.02
-0.02
-0.11
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
0.02
-0.02
-0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
0.02
-0.02
-0.11
yoy growth (%)
-437.33
-190.6
-79.04
-13,575.49
NPM
-6.82
0.4
-11.25
-1,260.29
