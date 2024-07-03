Universal Arts Ltd Summary

Universal Arts Ltd (Formerly known Goldmines Media Limited) was incorporated on July 27, 1995. The Company is engaged in the business of media such as TV serials, feature films production, trading in film rights, television software, etc. It is promoted by Tabassum V. Govil. Tabbasum a well known famous film personality was active in 5 different mass communication media viz- Films, Television, Radio, Print & Journalism. The Company has its own EDIT V6 real time non-linear editing systems. The EDIT system is being used by the Company for editing serials of other production houses as well as its own. The Company is a pioneer in acquiring negative rights (i.e. absolute rights) of films for a period of 99 years.The Company sells the satellite rights to channels such as Star, Zee, Sony, Sahara, ETV etc. and videc rights to video companies such as Time, Bombino etc. It offers movies to Doordarshan for onetime single telecast. The overseas rights are sold countrywise to various buyers. The Company has entered into feature films. In film production, it evolved a unique minimum guarantee-revenue sharing model for sale of distribution rights. It staged over 200 shows for various commercial, cultural & political organisation. It produced Television Services like Dastan-E-Ishq, Zindagi Ka Safar etc. In 2000-01 the Company made a first public issue of 40 lakhs equity shares and it was fully subscribed. The Company had a vision to establish itself into three main areas - television software, Internet and stage shows. It had made a-modest beginning in software business during 2000-01. Its weekly comedy serial Hansa- Chakaftu on Alpha Marathi, went on to become one of the top weekly serial on Alpha Marathi. The Company began diversifying its channel profile during the year. It produced serials for ETV Marathi (Ka Kaa Ki Koo), and Zee TV( Kabhie Kabhie). At present, two Hindi serials namely Khabdoo Bigdoo and Aati Kya Khandala are shown on Channel Hangama of UTV.