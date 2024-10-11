Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

UNIVERSAL ARTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday 11th October 2024. UNIVERSAL ARTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the earlier intimation dated 1st October, 2024 we hereby inform that the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 11th October, 2024 has been postponed. We hereby inform you of a delay in conducting the board meeting of the company for approval of financial results for the Quarter ended 30th September,2024. The delay is due to unavoidable circumstances, Statutory Auditor need additional time to finalize and consider the financial results for the relevant period. Revised date of the Board Meeting will be on Tuesday 15th October, 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this delay and appreciate your understanding in this matter. Kindly take above information on your records and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024) Pursuant to provision of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that at the Board of Directors Meeting held today, the following business were transacted: a) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024, was reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e.15th October, 2024. The copy of which is enclosed along with Limited Review Report thereon of Statutory Auditors of the Company for your information and records. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. You are requested to take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

UNIVERSAL ARTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and other relevant Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 6t August 2024. Please take the above information on record. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 7.30 P.M and concluded at 9.00 P.M. You are requested to take the same on record. Thanking you. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

UNIVERSAL ARTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and other relevant Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter-alia for following transactions: a) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; b) Any other business with the permission of chair. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and LIST/COMP/O1/2019-20 dated April 2 2019 the Trading Window for the securities has been closed from 1st April 2024 till 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board meeting/making the results public. Please take the above information on record. Thanking you. The following business was transacted: a) Approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. b) Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee; c) Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. d) Declaration for unmodified opinion of the Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Report by the Board of Directors. Kindly take this in your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024