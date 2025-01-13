Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.37
54.05
48.09
36.74
Net Worth
66.57
58.25
52.29
40.94
Minority Interest
Debt
72.27
72.56
50.03
63.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.41
11.12
10.98
10.58
Total Liabilities
150.25
141.93
113.3
115.17
Fixed Assets
110.03
106.98
103.49
89.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.36
0.34
0.33
0.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.16
0.2
0.21
Networking Capital
32.56
26.9
5.69
19.43
Inventories
37.71
31.99
21.86
32.16
Inventory Days
39.6
Sundry Debtors
53.17
45.84
45.71
35.07
Debtor Days
43.19
Other Current Assets
15.65
11.64
12.06
12.59
Sundry Creditors
-61.72
-48.96
-58.92
-49.22
Creditor Days
60.61
Other Current Liabilities
-12.25
-13.61
-15.02
-11.17
Cash
7.06
7.56
3.59
5.88
Total Assets
150.25
141.94
113.3
115.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.