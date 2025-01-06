Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.23
0.41
0.9
-5.97
Depreciation
-3.99
-4.93
-3.96
-4.21
Tax paid
-0.87
0.25
-0.65
1.75
Working capital
13.83
-0.48
17.88
-11.92
Other operating items
Operating
16.19
-4.75
14.16
-20.35
Capital expenditure
5.15
43.52
0.82
13.05
Free cash flow
21.34
38.76
14.99
-7.3
Equity raised
64.17
42.43
17.92
17.35
Investing
0.25
-0.01
-0.01
0.04
Financing
25.26
21.58
31.89
12.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
111.03
102.77
64.79
22.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.