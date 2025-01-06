iifl-logo-icon 1
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd Cash Flow Statement

165
(-4.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Universal Starch FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.23

0.41

0.9

-5.97

Depreciation

-3.99

-4.93

-3.96

-4.21

Tax paid

-0.87

0.25

-0.65

1.75

Working capital

13.83

-0.48

17.88

-11.92

Other operating items

Operating

16.19

-4.75

14.16

-20.35

Capital expenditure

5.15

43.52

0.82

13.05

Free cash flow

21.34

38.76

14.99

-7.3

Equity raised

64.17

42.43

17.92

17.35

Investing

0.25

-0.01

-0.01

0.04

Financing

25.26

21.58

31.89

12.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

111.03

102.77

64.79

22.93

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.