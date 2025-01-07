iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

169.7
(3.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

296.36

263.8

197.84

214.22

yoy growth (%)

12.34

33.33

-7.64

29.55

Raw materials

-227.35

-219.35

-164.93

-188.17

As % of sales

76.71

83.15

83.36

87.84

Employee costs

-13.29

-10.53

-7.41

-7.29

As % of sales

4.48

3.99

3.74

3.4

Other costs

-38.2

-23.95

-17.99

-19.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.89

9.08

9.09

9.06

Operating profit

17.5

9.95

7.49

-0.68

OPM

5.9

3.77

3.78

-0.31

Depreciation

-3.99

-4.93

-3.96

-4.21

Interest expense

-7.3

-6.81

-3.62

-3.88

Other income

1.02

2.2

1

2.81

Profit before tax

7.23

0.41

0.9

-5.97

Taxes

-0.87

0.25

-0.65

1.75

Tax rate

-12.05

60.86

-72.52

-29.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.36

0.66

0.24

-4.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.36

0.66

0.24

-4.21

yoy growth (%)

862.2

165.67

-105.89

148.82

NPM

2.14

0.25

0.12

-1.96

Universal Starch : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.