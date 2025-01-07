Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
296.36
263.8
197.84
214.22
yoy growth (%)
12.34
33.33
-7.64
29.55
Raw materials
-227.35
-219.35
-164.93
-188.17
As % of sales
76.71
83.15
83.36
87.84
Employee costs
-13.29
-10.53
-7.41
-7.29
As % of sales
4.48
3.99
3.74
3.4
Other costs
-38.2
-23.95
-17.99
-19.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.89
9.08
9.09
9.06
Operating profit
17.5
9.95
7.49
-0.68
OPM
5.9
3.77
3.78
-0.31
Depreciation
-3.99
-4.93
-3.96
-4.21
Interest expense
-7.3
-6.81
-3.62
-3.88
Other income
1.02
2.2
1
2.81
Profit before tax
7.23
0.41
0.9
-5.97
Taxes
-0.87
0.25
-0.65
1.75
Tax rate
-12.05
60.86
-72.52
-29.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.36
0.66
0.24
-4.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.36
0.66
0.24
-4.21
yoy growth (%)
862.2
165.67
-105.89
148.82
NPM
2.14
0.25
0.12
-1.96
