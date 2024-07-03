iifl-logo-icon 1
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd Share Price

165
(-4.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open172.85
  • Day's High172.85
  • 52 Wk High282
  • Prev. Close172.85
  • Day's Low162
  • 52 Wk Low 141.4
  • Turnover (lac)1.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value142.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

172.85

Prev. Close

172.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.98

Day's High

172.85

Day's Low

162

52 Week's High

282

52 Week's Low

141.4

Book Value

142.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 PM

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.85%

Non-Promoter- 46.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.37

54.05

48.09

36.74

Net Worth

66.57

58.25

52.29

40.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

296.36

263.8

197.84

214.22

yoy growth (%)

12.34

33.33

-7.64

29.55

Raw materials

-227.35

-219.35

-164.93

-188.17

As % of sales

76.71

83.15

83.36

87.84

Employee costs

-13.29

-10.53

-7.41

-7.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.23

0.41

0.9

-5.97

Depreciation

-3.99

-4.93

-3.96

-4.21

Tax paid

-0.87

0.25

-0.65

1.75

Working capital

13.83

-0.48

17.88

-11.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.34

33.33

-7.64

29.55

Op profit growth

75.9

32.7

-1,195.21

-131.85

EBIT growth

101.09

59.47

-317

-597.96

Net profit growth

862.2

165.67

-105.89

148.82

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.37

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

103

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

51.35

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

742.25

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

284.15

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jitendrasinh J Rawal

Independent Director

Ashok Kothary

Independent Director

Sudha Modi

Whole-time Director

Hansarani Vaghela

Independent Director

Bindumadhavan Venkatesh

Whole-time Director

Nayankuwar J Rawal

Whole-time Director

Subhash H Rajput

Independent Director

Vishal Thakkar

Joint Managing Director

Jaykumar J Rawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Borana

Independent Director

Jaysing Chandrasing Rajput

Independent Director

Ravi Yadava

Independent Director

Ganesh Kumar Vishwanath

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd

Summary

Universal Starch-Chem Allied Limited, has achieved remarkable milestones during the history of last 30 years since its incorporation in 1973. Hon. Shri. Dadasaheb Rawal was on a world tour where he visited several agro-based industries in America and found a corn refining industry that could be suitable for his hometown. In 1973, he along with his sons started a small 60 Ton/Day starch plant in Dondaicha. Ever since the establishment, the Company enhanced the production capacity of Maize Refining from 60 MTS to 750 MTS per day. The Company is one of the leading Starch Manufacturing Company, manufacturing different grades of Starch for industries like Textile, Paper , Pharmaceutical , Food Grade etc. The Company commissioned a Wind Power Project with effect from 30th March 2002, with an annual power generation of around 14 lakh units. In 2023, the Company has purchased Plant & Machinery and Land & Building through Auction sale by SVC Co-Operative Bank Ltd, Mumbai amounting to Rs. 17.18 Crores. By this acquisition, it expanded product line by introducing 3 new products i.e. Dextrose Monohydrate, Dextrose Anhydrous & Liquid Glucose.The Company product range was expanded to cater for the requirements of various sectors which include; Food, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Paper & Adhesive industries. It also established Wind Mills to generate 0.6 M.W. power and succeeded in establishing a co-Generation Power plant for captive consumption. The Company growth has been mostly organic, achi
Company FAQs

What is the Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd share price today?

The Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹165 today.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd is ₹69.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd is 0 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd is ₹141.4 and ₹282 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd?

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.91%, 3 Years at 12.06%, 1 Year at 2.95%, 6 Month at -6.64%, 3 Month at -14.87% and 1 Month at -5.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.14 %

