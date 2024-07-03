Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹172.85
Prev. Close₹172.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.98
Day's High₹172.85
Day's Low₹162
52 Week's High₹282
52 Week's Low₹141.4
Book Value₹142.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.37
54.05
48.09
36.74
Net Worth
66.57
58.25
52.29
40.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
296.36
263.8
197.84
214.22
yoy growth (%)
12.34
33.33
-7.64
29.55
Raw materials
-227.35
-219.35
-164.93
-188.17
As % of sales
76.71
83.15
83.36
87.84
Employee costs
-13.29
-10.53
-7.41
-7.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.23
0.41
0.9
-5.97
Depreciation
-3.99
-4.93
-3.96
-4.21
Tax paid
-0.87
0.25
-0.65
1.75
Working capital
13.83
-0.48
17.88
-11.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.34
33.33
-7.64
29.55
Op profit growth
75.9
32.7
-1,195.21
-131.85
EBIT growth
101.09
59.47
-317
-597.96
Net profit growth
862.2
165.67
-105.89
148.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.37
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
103
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
51.35
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
742.25
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
284.15
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jitendrasinh J Rawal
Independent Director
Ashok Kothary
Independent Director
Sudha Modi
Whole-time Director
Hansarani Vaghela
Independent Director
Bindumadhavan Venkatesh
Whole-time Director
Nayankuwar J Rawal
Whole-time Director
Subhash H Rajput
Independent Director
Vishal Thakkar
Joint Managing Director
Jaykumar J Rawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Borana
Independent Director
Jaysing Chandrasing Rajput
Independent Director
Ravi Yadava
Independent Director
Ganesh Kumar Vishwanath
Reports by Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd
Summary
Universal Starch-Chem Allied Limited, has achieved remarkable milestones during the history of last 30 years since its incorporation in 1973. Hon. Shri. Dadasaheb Rawal was on a world tour where he visited several agro-based industries in America and found a corn refining industry that could be suitable for his hometown. In 1973, he along with his sons started a small 60 Ton/Day starch plant in Dondaicha. Ever since the establishment, the Company enhanced the production capacity of Maize Refining from 60 MTS to 750 MTS per day. The Company is one of the leading Starch Manufacturing Company, manufacturing different grades of Starch for industries like Textile, Paper , Pharmaceutical , Food Grade etc. The Company commissioned a Wind Power Project with effect from 30th March 2002, with an annual power generation of around 14 lakh units. In 2023, the Company has purchased Plant & Machinery and Land & Building through Auction sale by SVC Co-Operative Bank Ltd, Mumbai amounting to Rs. 17.18 Crores. By this acquisition, it expanded product line by introducing 3 new products i.e. Dextrose Monohydrate, Dextrose Anhydrous & Liquid Glucose.The Company product range was expanded to cater for the requirements of various sectors which include; Food, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Paper & Adhesive industries. It also established Wind Mills to generate 0.6 M.W. power and succeeded in establishing a co-Generation Power plant for captive consumption. The Company growth has been mostly organic, achi
The Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹165 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd is ₹69.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd is 0 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd is ₹141.4 and ₹282 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.91%, 3 Years at 12.06%, 1 Year at 2.95%, 6 Month at -6.64%, 3 Month at -14.87% and 1 Month at -5.55%.
