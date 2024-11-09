Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

UNIVERSAL STARCH-CHEM ALLIED LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Saturday 10th November, 2024 Commence at 11:30 am and concluded at 04.00 pm inter-alia took on record the following matters & find attached herewith the below listed documents. l. Approved and Adopted Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

UNIVERSAL STARCH-CHEM ALLIED LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Please find the outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

UNIVERSAL STARCH-CHEM ALLIED LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 and Any other matter with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Intimation of Appointment of Independent Director under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024