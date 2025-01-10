Your directors have the pleasure in presenting the 51st Annual Report of the Company along with audited statements of accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024. The summarized financial results are given below:

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 Total Sales and Other Income 53,023 51,872 Profit before depreciation 1,501 1,319 Depreciation 579 509 (Loss) / Profit Before tax 922 810 Provision for taxation (Including Deferred & Current Tax) 224 220 (Loss) / Profit after tax 699 590 Less Income Tax Adjustment 132 05 Balance brought forward 2,317 1,722 Balance Carried forward to Balance Sheet 3,148 2,317

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of Your Company, after considering holistically the relevant circumstances and keeping in view the Company has decided not to declare any dividend for the year.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW, BUSINESS AFFAIRS & OUTLOOK

Your Companys total Sales and other income for the year amounting to Rs. 53,023 Lacs as compared to Rs. 51,872 Lacs of last year. The result for the year shows profit before Depreciation of Rs. 1,501 Lacs as against profit before depreciation of Rs. 1,319 Lacs in the previous year, net profit before tax is Rs. 922 Lacs as compared to a profit of Rs. 810 Lacs in the previous year. The increase in operating profit was due to market conditions. Further details of operation are given in the management discussion and analysis report which form part of this report.

With better raw material situation & reasonable prices of the maize crop, we are continuously optimistic about the current year. Your company continues its endeavor to expand into new export markets which will in turn increase the turnover further.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

No amount has been transferred to reserves during the year under review.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule made there under.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, there was no change in the Authorized or Paid Share Capital of the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, Directors of your Company hereby state and confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for the same period;

c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls in the company that are adequate and were operating effectively;

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and these are adequate and are operating effectively.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The composition of the Board is as per the Companies Act, 2013, and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (LODR) Regulations, 2015. All the Directors are having vast knowledge and experience in their relevant fields and the Company benefited immensely by their presence in the Board.

In accordance with the provisions of section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Hansarani Ripudaman Singh Vaghela (DIN: 01468168) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.

Subsequent to the end of financial year, the Board of Director upon the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, appointed Dr. Jaysing Chandrasing Rajput (DIN: 00405232) with effect from July 15, 2024, Mr. Ravi Yadava (DIN: 00440585) with effect from August 16, 2024 and Mr. Ganesh Kumar Vishwanath (DIN: 10746168) with effect from August 16, 2024 as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company.

Dr. Ashok Shah, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company ceased to be Director w.e.f. 02nd May, 2024 as he tendered resignation under section 168 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Directors place on record their deep appreciation for his valuable guidance and assistance received during his tenure as a Director and Member of various committees of the Directors of the Company.

Appointment of CFO: Pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 27th May, 2023 and same has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 27th May, 2023.

Change in Designation of Mr. Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal (DIN: 02261128) as Joint Managing Director with effect from 12th August, 2023 for period of three years and same has been approved in the Board of Directors meeting held on 12th August, 2023 and by the Member at the Annual General Meeting Held on 30th September, 2023.

Re-appointment of Mrs. Nayankunwar Jitendrasinh Rawal (DIN: 03605134) as Whole Time Director with effect from 12th August, 2023 for further period of three years and same has been approved in the Board of Directors meeting held on 12th August, 2023 and by the Member at the Annual General Meeting Held on 30th September, 2023.

As on 31st March, 2024 Mr. Ashok N Kothary, Mr. Bindu Madhavan, Mrs. Sudha Ramesh Modi, Dr. Ashok Shah, and Mr. Vishal Thakkar all were Independent Directors of the Company. The above directors have given a declaration to the Board that they meet the criteria of independence as provided under section 149(6) of the Act. In the opinion of the Board, each of these director fulfills the conditions specified in the Act and the Rules framed thereunder for appointment as Independent Director.

DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY RELATIONSHIP:

There was no pecuniary relationship or transactions of the nonexecutive directors vis-a-vis the company during the year. Also, no payment, except sitting fees, was made to any of the nonexecutive directors of the Company.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Independent Director of the Company have submitted the declarations of independence as required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 confirming that they meet the criteria of independence under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors fulfill the conditions specified in these regulations and are independent of the management. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

The Board is also of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise in the field of finance, strategy, auditing, tax, risk advisory, financial services, infrastructure and real estate industry and they hold the highest standards of integrity.

In compliance with rule 6(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the Independent

Directors have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the financial year 2023-24, four meetings of the Board of Directors were held. For details of the Board meetings please refer to the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Boards Report.

STATEMENT ON ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEE, AND ITS DIRECTORS:

The Board of directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) (p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(4) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, transparency, adhering to good corporate governance practices etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, leadership quality, attitude, initiatives decision making, commitment, achievements etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors on 30th March, 2024, the performance of non-independent directors, the performance of the board as a whole, and the performance of the Chairman were evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The meeting also assessed the quality, quantity, and timelines of flow of information between the company management and the board that is necessary for the board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

In terms of Section 178 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, a policy on Nomination and Remuneration of Directors and Senior Management Employees including, inter alia, criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, and independence of directors was formulated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and adopted by the Board of

Directors. The said policy is annexed as Annexure A to the Boards Report. The said policy is also posted on the website of the Company.

www.universalstarch.com and its weblink is: https://www. universalstarch

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The details pertaining to composition various Committees i.e Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

AUDITORS & AUDIT REPORTS:

i) Statutory Auditors:

M/s M B Agrawal & Co, Chartered Accountants appointed as Statutory Auditors of the company as per section 139 to hold office till the conclusion of the 54th Annual General Meeting. In regard to the Company has received a Certificate from the Auditors to the effect that if appointed, it would be in accordance with the provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

In accordance with the Companies Amendment Act, 2017, enforced on 7th May, 2018 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the appointment of Statutory Auditors is not required to be ratified at every Annual General Meeting.

ii) Secretarial Auditors:

According to the provision of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed M/s. Leena Agrawal & Co as secretarial auditor of the Company for the F.Y 2024-2025.

AUDIT REPORTS:

i) Independent Auditors Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks and the fair view of the financial statement is not affected. The audit report is enclosed as a part of this report.

ii) Secretarial Auditors Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks which have any significant impact on the Company. The audit report is enclosed as a part of this report.

EXPLANATION AND COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON DISCLAIMER MADE IN AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

The Auditors Report and Secretarial Auditors Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks and the true and fair view of the financial statements is not affected.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments have been disclosed in the financial statements.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy and implemented a mechanism for risk assessment and management. The policy provides for identification of possible risks associated with the business of the Company, assessment of the same at regular intervals and taking appropriate measures and controls to manage, mitigate and handle them. The key categories of risk jotted down in the Policy are Strategic Risks, Financial Risks, Operational Risks and such other risk that may potentially affect the working of the Company. The risk management framework is supported by the Board of Directors, Management and the Audit Committee. The Board periodically reviews the risks and suggests steps to be taken to control and mitigate the same through a properly defined framework. At present, in the opinion of the Board of Directors, there are no risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The report on Corporate Social Responsibility activities carried out during the financial year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as "Annexure D" to this report.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGE:

At present, your Companys securities are listed on:

BSE, Phiroze Jeejeehoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400001, Code No. 524408.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuant to the provisions of Sections 177 (9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

An extract of Annual Return for the Financial Year 2023 - 2024 has been uploaded on the website of the Company www. universalstarch.com.

Link: https://www.universalstarch.com/copy-of-annual-

compliance-certificate

REMUNERATION RATIO OF THE DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP) / EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 (12) read with Rule 5(1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, in respect of employees of the Company and Directors is furnished here under:

Sr. No Name Designation Remuneration paid in FY 2023-24 (In Rs.) Remuneration paid in FY 2022-23 (In Rs.) Increase/ Decrease in remuneration from previous year (In Rs.) % Increase/ Decrease in remuneration from previous year (In Rs.) Ratio/Times per Median of employee remuneration 1 Mr. Jitendrasinh J. Rawal Chairman & Managing Director 93,95,040 93,95,040 - - 75.12 2 Mrs. Hansarani Vaghela Whole-time Director (Works) 26,88,000 26,88,000 - - 21.49 3 Mrs. Nayankuwar J. Rawal Whole-time Director 10,51,354 5,37,600 5,13,754 95.56% 08.40 4 Mr. Subhash H Rajput Whole-time Director 11,81,845 7,97,557 3,84,288 48.18% 09.44 5 Mr. Jaykumar J. Rawal Joint Managing Director 57,44,517 40,32,000 17,12,517 42.47% 45.93 6 Mr. Nikhil Borana Company Secretary (KMP) 7,50,000 1,42,500 - - 05.99

The non- executive directors were paid only sitting fees of Rs. 4,16,700/- during the FY 2023-24.

*Mr. Jitendrasinh J. Rawal paid full remuneration for the FY 202324, as per terms and conditions approved by the shareholders in the AGM held on 29-09-2018 & 30.09.2021.

There were 384 permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on 31st March, 2024.

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 5(2) AND RULE 5(3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014 that the details of employees in receipt of remuneration in the aggregate not less than INR 1 crore and 2 lacs pa., if employed throughout the year or INR 8.50 lacs pm if employed for a part of the year during 2023-24

There are no employees covered under Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of whom particulars are required to be furnished.

SUBSIDIARIES/JOINT VENTURE/ASSOCIATE COMPANY:

The Company has no subsidiary/joint venture/associate company and hence consolidation and applicable provision under the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under are not applicable to the Company.

CHANGES IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY: During the year During the year under review there is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The company has in place an Anti-Harassment policy in line

with the requirements of the sexual harassment of women at the workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. The internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the year under review, the company has not received any Sexual Harassment Complaints and no complaints are pending as of the end of financial year.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL VOTING RIGHTS:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME

During the year under review, no option under the Employee Stock Option Scheme was granted or vested to any employee or directors of the Company.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARES:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares.

MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There have not been any material changes and commitment affecting the financial position of the Company during the financial year 2023-24.

INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER RULE 8 (3) OF THE COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014-CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE

EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

a) Conservation of Energy:

The activities of your company require minimal energy consumption and every endeavour has been made to ensure the optimal use of energy, avoid wastage and conserve energy as far as possible.

b) Technology Absorption:

1. The Company has successfully implemented the procedures to improve the productivity, quality, energy saving, GMP and GHP.

The R & D Department is active in upgrading the technology of production of value added products through finely tuning the SOP.

The range of value added products have been widened to satisfy the specific applications in pharmaceutical, food and paper industry. The Company received GMP license from FDA (MS).

2. The Company implemented Pest Control schedules in the premises by M/s Pest Control (India)P. Ltd. Jalgaon. This is mandatory to maintain the hygiene Standards in the manufacturing and storage of products. The Pest control schedules resulted control on Total Bacterial Count (TBC) and Total Fungal Count (TFC) along with control of pathogens in finished products.

3. The Company established Air Handling Unit (AHU) at Microbiology Laboratory as the compliance of the mandatory requirements by FDA.

4. The Company has already established the following Projects:

Biomethanation Project, Co-Generation Power Plant, Wind Mill at Brahmanwel & Fly Ash Brick Making Project.

c) Foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

The details of foreign exchange earnings and outgo are detailed in Note No. 33 forming part of Accounts.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

During the period under review, no order had been passed by the regulators/ courts or tribunals which have an effect on the going concern status of the company and its operations.

EMPLOYEE RELATIONS

The relations of the management with staff and workers remained cordial during the entire year.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company has complied with the Corporate Governance practices mandated by Listing Regulations. The company has adopted the Code of Conduct which is also available on the website of the Company. All the Board members and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct. The Corporate Governance Report along with the Certificate from Ms. Leena Agrawal partner of M/s. M B Agrawal & Co., Practising Chartered Accountant set out as part of the Annual Report. A Management Discussion and Analysis Report also accompanies this report.

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has been addressing various risks impacting the Company and the policy of the Company on risk management is provided elsewhere in this Annual Report in Management Discussion and Analysis.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

Your Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

Related party transactions that were entered during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors, Management or their relatives, which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company. Transactions with related parties entered by the Company in the normal course of business are periodically placed before the Audit Committee for its omnibus approval and the particulars of contracts entered during the year is given in Note 38 ofthe Financial Statements. The Board of Directors of the Company has, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, adopted a policy to regulate transactions between the Company and its Related Parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, the Rules thereunder and the Listing Agreement. This Policy was considered and approved by the Board. The said policy is posted on the website of the Company, www.universalstarch.com and its weblink https://www.universalstarch.com.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Union Government, State Government, The Shamrao Vithal Co-op.Bank Ltd.. Customers and our valued shareholders of their kind support, co-operation and guidance.