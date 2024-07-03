Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd Summary

Universal Starch-Chem Allied Limited, has achieved remarkable milestones during the history of last 30 years since its incorporation in 1973. Hon. Shri. Dadasaheb Rawal was on a world tour where he visited several agro-based industries in America and found a corn refining industry that could be suitable for his hometown. In 1973, he along with his sons started a small 60 Ton/Day starch plant in Dondaicha. Ever since the establishment, the Company enhanced the production capacity of Maize Refining from 60 MTS to 750 MTS per day. The Company is one of the leading Starch Manufacturing Company, manufacturing different grades of Starch for industries like Textile, Paper , Pharmaceutical , Food Grade etc. The Company commissioned a Wind Power Project with effect from 30th March 2002, with an annual power generation of around 14 lakh units. In 2023, the Company has purchased Plant & Machinery and Land & Building through Auction sale by SVC Co-Operative Bank Ltd, Mumbai amounting to Rs. 17.18 Crores. By this acquisition, it expanded product line by introducing 3 new products i.e. Dextrose Monohydrate, Dextrose Anhydrous & Liquid Glucose.The Company product range was expanded to cater for the requirements of various sectors which include; Food, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Paper & Adhesive industries. It also established Wind Mills to generate 0.6 M.W. power and succeeded in establishing a co-Generation Power plant for captive consumption. The Company growth has been mostly organic, achieved through investment in marketing, development of existing and new products & technologies, and capital expenditure to improve efficiency and expand capacity.