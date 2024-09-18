|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Apr 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Approval of final dividend Final dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (Rupees fifty paisa only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each of the Bank is recommended subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and which shall be paid within the timelines as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
