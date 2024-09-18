iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd Dividend

30.87
(2.22%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Utkarsh Small F. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend26 Apr 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 20240.55Final
Approval of final dividend Final dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (Rupees fifty paisa only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each of the Bank is recommended subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and which shall be paid within the timelines as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Utkarsh Small F.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
Utkarsh SFB receives RBI approval to reappoint Govind Singh as MD &CEO

Utkarsh SFB receives RBI approval to reappoint Govind Singh as MD &CEO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|09:38 AM

This reappointment follows earlier communications on January 27, 2024, and discussions during the bank's 8th Annual General Meeting for FY 23-24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.