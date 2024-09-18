Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,099.46
895.9
895.52
848.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,873.73
1,104.42
676.78
520.02
Net Worth
2,973.19
2,000.32
1,572.3
1,368.35
Minority Interest
Debt
19,467.68
16,059.62
12,646.11
10,115.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0.3
0.59
0
Total Liabilities
22,441.07
18,060.24
14,219
11,483.75
Fixed Assets
311.58
303.32
286.53
181.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,679.47
2,859.42
2,347.92
2,313.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
105.3
87.39
93.25
57.97
Networking Capital
-1,047.55
-775.03
-608.5
-456.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
414.26
282.33
236.86
198.16
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,461.81
-1,057.36
-845.36
-654.17
Cash
3,027.47
2,516.36
1,871.65
1,169.82
Total Assets
6,076.27
4,991.46
3,990.85
3,266.89
