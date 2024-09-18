iifl-logo-icon 1
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

30.89
(-0.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,099.46

895.9

895.52

848.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,873.73

1,104.42

676.78

520.02

Net Worth

2,973.19

2,000.32

1,572.3

1,368.35

Minority Interest

Debt

19,467.68

16,059.62

12,646.11

10,115.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.2

0.3

0.59

0

Total Liabilities

22,441.07

18,060.24

14,219

11,483.75

Fixed Assets

311.58

303.32

286.53

181.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,679.47

2,859.42

2,347.92

2,313.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

105.3

87.39

93.25

57.97

Networking Capital

-1,047.55

-775.03

-608.5

-456.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

414.26

282.33

236.86

198.16

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1,461.81

-1,057.36

-845.36

-654.17

Cash

3,027.47

2,516.36

1,871.65

1,169.82

Total Assets

6,076.27

4,991.46

3,990.85

3,266.89

