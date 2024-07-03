Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹34.5
Prev. Close₹34.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹213.36
Day's High₹34.54
Day's Low₹33.76
52 Week's High₹68.3
52 Week's Low₹33.8
Book Value₹28.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,720.96
P/E8.07
EPS4.22
Divi. Yield1.47
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
This reappointment follows earlier communications on January 27, 2024, and discussions during the bank's 8th Annual General Meeting for FY 23-24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,099.46
895.9
895.52
848.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,873.73
1,104.42
676.78
520.02
Net Worth
2,973.19
2,000.32
1,572.3
1,368.35
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Part Time Chairman
P K Gupta
Managing Director & CEO
Govind Singh
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Kapur
Independent Director
Kajal Ghose
Independent Director
Nagesh Dinkar Pinge
Independent Director
Kalpana Prakash Pandey
Non Executive Director
Muralidharan R
Nominee (SIDBI)
Chandra Shekhar Thanvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Muthiah Ganapathy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
Summary
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated on April 30, 2016 at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh as a Public Limited Company and was granted a Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies. The Bank is subsidiary of Utkarsh Core Invest Limited. The Promoter, Utkarsh Core Invest Limited, started operations as a NBFC in year 2010 and was focused on providing microfinance to unserved and underserved segments in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Later on, it converted to a NBFC- MFI. The Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services and governed by Banking Regulation Act, 1949. On October 7, 2015, the Promoter received the RBI In-Principle Approval to establish an SFB, following which it incorporated Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary on April 30, 2016. Subsequently, the Bank received final approval of the RBI to carry on the business as an SFB on November 25, 2016. Accordingly, Utkarsh CoreInvest Limited transferred its business of providing microfinance, as a going concern to the Bank and consequently commenced its operations from January 23, 2017. The Bank was included in second schedule to the RBI Act as a Scheduled Commercial Bank pursuant to a notification dated October 4, 2017 issued by the RBI and published in the Gazette of India on November 7, 2017. Following the commencement of SFB operations, the Bank further engaged with borrowers by focusing on microfinance and diversifying product offerings to include sav
Read More
The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹3720.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd is 8.07 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹33.8 and ₹68.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.08%, 6 Month at -32.41%, 3 Month at -26.10% and 1 Month at -3.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.