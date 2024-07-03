Summary

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated on April 30, 2016 at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh as a Public Limited Company and was granted a Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies. The Bank is subsidiary of Utkarsh Core Invest Limited. The Promoter, Utkarsh Core Invest Limited, started operations as a NBFC in year 2010 and was focused on providing microfinance to unserved and underserved segments in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Later on, it converted to a NBFC- MFI. The Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services and governed by Banking Regulation Act, 1949. On October 7, 2015, the Promoter received the RBI In-Principle Approval to establish an SFB, following which it incorporated Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary on April 30, 2016. Subsequently, the Bank received final approval of the RBI to carry on the business as an SFB on November 25, 2016. Accordingly, Utkarsh CoreInvest Limited transferred its business of providing microfinance, as a going concern to the Bank and consequently commenced its operations from January 23, 2017. The Bank was included in second schedule to the RBI Act as a Scheduled Commercial Bank pursuant to a notification dated October 4, 2017 issued by the RBI and published in the Gazette of India on November 7, 2017. Following the commencement of SFB operations, the Bank further engaged with borrowers by focusing on microfinance and diversifying product offerings to include sav

