Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd Share Price

33.78
(-0.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.5
  • Day's High34.54
  • 52 Wk High68.3
  • Prev. Close34.04
  • Day's Low33.76
  • 52 Wk Low 33.8
  • Turnover (lac)213.36
  • P/E8.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.72
  • EPS4.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,720.96
  • Div. Yield1.47
No Records Found

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

34.5

Prev. Close

34.04

Turnover(Lac.)

213.36

Day's High

34.54

Day's Low

33.76

52 Week's High

68.3

52 Week's Low

33.8

Book Value

28.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,720.96

P/E

8.07

EPS

4.22

Divi. Yield

1.47

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jun, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Utkarsh SFB receives RBI approval to reappoint Govind Singh as MD &CEO

Utkarsh SFB receives RBI approval to reappoint Govind Singh as MD &CEO

10 Jul 2024|09:38 AM

This reappointment follows earlier communications on January 27, 2024, and discussions during the bank's 8th Annual General Meeting for FY 23-24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.93%

Non-Promoter- 11.01%

Institutions: 11.01%

Non-Institutions: 20.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,099.46

895.9

895.52

848.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,873.73

1,104.42

676.78

520.02

Net Worth

2,973.19

2,000.32

1,572.3

1,368.35

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Part Time Chairman

P K Gupta

Managing Director & CEO

Govind Singh

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Kapur

Independent Director

Kajal Ghose

Independent Director

Nagesh Dinkar Pinge

Independent Director

Kalpana Prakash Pandey

Non Executive Director

Muralidharan R

Nominee (SIDBI)

Chandra Shekhar Thanvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Muthiah Ganapathy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd

Summary

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated on April 30, 2016 at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh as a Public Limited Company and was granted a Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies. The Bank is subsidiary of Utkarsh Core Invest Limited. The Promoter, Utkarsh Core Invest Limited, started operations as a NBFC in year 2010 and was focused on providing microfinance to unserved and underserved segments in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Later on, it converted to a NBFC- MFI. The Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services and governed by Banking Regulation Act, 1949. On October 7, 2015, the Promoter received the RBI In-Principle Approval to establish an SFB, following which it incorporated Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary on April 30, 2016. Subsequently, the Bank received final approval of the RBI to carry on the business as an SFB on November 25, 2016. Accordingly, Utkarsh CoreInvest Limited transferred its business of providing microfinance, as a going concern to the Bank and consequently commenced its operations from January 23, 2017. The Bank was included in second schedule to the RBI Act as a Scheduled Commercial Bank pursuant to a notification dated October 4, 2017 issued by the RBI and published in the Gazette of India on November 7, 2017. Following the commencement of SFB operations, the Bank further engaged with borrowers by focusing on microfinance and diversifying product offerings to include sav
Company FAQs

What is the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd share price today?

The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹3720.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd is 8.07 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹33.8 and ₹68.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.08%, 6 Month at -32.41%, 3 Month at -26.10% and 1 Month at -3.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.94 %
Institutions - 11.01 %
Public - 20.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

