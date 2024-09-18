iifl-logo-icon 1
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd Board Meeting

30.45
(0.83%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:07:06 AM

Utkarsh Small F. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Audit Report by Joint Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and 2. Employee Stock Option Plan / Scheme in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021. Results - quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve agenda relating to raising of funds by issuance of Tier II Capital aggregating up to Rs. 200 crore through issue of Non- Convertible Debentures (NCDs) Outcome of the Board meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board meeting - changes in Senior Management personnel
Board Meeting3 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report by Joint Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jun 202411 Jun 2024
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the proposal for increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Bank and consequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Bank. Intimation under Regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 and final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26 Apr 2024 for Dividend. Results cum outcome Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024) Newspaper publication of financial results of the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
Board Meeting16 Mar 202416 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. March 16, 2024 Re-appointment of Part time Non-Executive Chairman
Board Meeting27 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results of the Bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of Meeting Re-appointment of Managing Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

Utkarsh Small F.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Utkarsh SFB receives RBI approval to reappoint Govind Singh as MD &CEO

Utkarsh SFB receives RBI approval to reappoint Govind Singh as MD &CEO

10 Jul 2024|09:38 AM

This reappointment follows earlier communications on January 27, 2024, and discussions during the bank's 8th Annual General Meeting for FY 23-24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

