Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Audit Report by Joint Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and 2. Employee Stock Option Plan / Scheme in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021. Results - quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve agenda relating to raising of funds by issuance of Tier II Capital aggregating up to Rs. 200 crore through issue of Non- Convertible Debentures (NCDs) Outcome of the Board meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board meeting - changes in Senior Management personnel

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report by Joint Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the proposal for increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Bank and consequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Bank. Intimation under Regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 and final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26 Apr 2024 for Dividend. Results cum outcome Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024) Newspaper publication of financial results of the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. March 16, 2024 Re-appointment of Part time Non-Executive Chairman

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024