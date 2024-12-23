Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.22
5.22
5.22
5.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.94
2.04
1.98
1.93
Net Worth
7.16
7.26
7.2
7.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.16
7.26
7.2
7.27
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.54
0.73
0.75
0.78
Networking Capital
6.61
6.52
6.45
6.47
Inventories
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.12
2.09
1.98
2.31
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.05
-0.02
-0.28
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
7.16
7.26
7.21
7.26
