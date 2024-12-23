iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd Balance Sheet

20.91
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.22

5.22

5.22

5.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.94

2.04

1.98

1.93

Net Worth

7.16

7.26

7.2

7.15

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.16

7.26

7.2

7.27

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.54

0.73

0.75

0.78

Networking Capital

6.61

6.52

6.45

6.47

Inventories

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.12

2.09

1.98

2.31

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.05

-0.02

-0.28

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

7.16

7.26

7.21

7.26

Vaghani Techno : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.