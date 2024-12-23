Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.03
0.46
0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
0
1.23
-0.07
Working capital
-0.15
-2.22
0.37
-0.64
Other operating items
Operating
-0.15
-2.24
0.83
-0.64
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.15
-2.24
0.83
-0.64
Equity raised
3.87
4.06
3.27
3.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.17
0.05
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.89
1.87
4.11
3.09
No Record Found
