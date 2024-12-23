iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.91
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1.77

8.17

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-78.24

8.6

Raw materials

0

0

-1.16

-7.86

As % of sales

0

0

65.57

96.2

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales

0

0

2.53

0.55

Other costs

-0.09

-0.07

-0.1

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

5.72

2.07

Operating profit

-0.1

-0.09

0.46

0.09

OPM

0

0

26.16

1.16

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-0.02

0

-0.02

Other income

0.18

0.09

0

0

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.03

0.46

0.07

Taxes

-0.08

0

1.23

-0.07

Tax rate

-106.98

-26.08

0

-103.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.02

0.46

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.02

0.46

0

yoy growth (%)

-78.82

-105.5

-18,289.05

-100.29

NPM

0

0

26.05

-0.03

