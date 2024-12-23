Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1.77
8.17
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-78.24
8.6
Raw materials
0
0
-1.16
-7.86
As % of sales
0
0
65.57
96.2
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales
0
0
2.53
0.55
Other costs
-0.09
-0.07
-0.1
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
5.72
2.07
Operating profit
-0.1
-0.09
0.46
0.09
OPM
0
0
26.16
1.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-0.02
0
-0.02
Other income
0.18
0.09
0
0
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.03
0.46
0.07
Taxes
-0.08
0
1.23
-0.07
Tax rate
-106.98
-26.08
0
-103.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.02
0.46
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.02
0.46
0
yoy growth (%)
-78.82
-105.5
-18,289.05
-100.29
NPM
0
0
26.05
-0.03
