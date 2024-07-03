Summary

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd (Formerly known Dhruv Makhan (I) Ltd) was incorporated on 6 Oct.94 as a public limited company. The Company is presently promoted by Govind J. Vaghani and Kantilal M. Savla. The Company is presently engaged in real estate business.The company set up a plant at Badarkha, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 9900 ltr pd, to manufacture and process pasteurised milk. The company came out with a public issue of 55,60,000 shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 556 lac, to part-finance the project. In 2006, the name of the Company got changed from M/s. Dhruv Makhan (I) Limited to M/s. Vaghani Techno-Build Limited effective on 12th October, 2006.

Read More