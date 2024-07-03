Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹20.91
Prev. Close₹20.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹20.91
Day's Low₹20.91
52 Week's High₹20.91
52 Week's Low₹12.58
Book Value₹13.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.92
P/E261.38
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.22
5.22
5.22
5.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.94
2.04
1.98
1.93
Net Worth
7.16
7.26
7.2
7.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1.77
8.17
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-78.24
8.6
Raw materials
0
0
-1.16
-7.86
As % of sales
0
0
65.57
96.2
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.03
0.46
0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
0
1.23
-0.07
Working capital
-0.15
-2.22
0.37
-0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-78.24
8.6
Op profit growth
3.76
-121.14
389.52
-88.55
EBIT growth
-1,545.61
-101.22
389.52
-88.83
Net profit growth
-78.82
-105.5
-18,289.05
-100.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Kantilal V Savla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sushil Kapoor
Executive Director
Nishit Savla
Executive Director & CFO
Grishma Savla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ranjit Sanjeeva Shetty
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rohan Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kirti Ludhrani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd
Summary
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd (Formerly known Dhruv Makhan (I) Ltd) was incorporated on 6 Oct.94 as a public limited company. The Company is presently promoted by Govind J. Vaghani and Kantilal M. Savla. The Company is presently engaged in real estate business.The company set up a plant at Badarkha, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 9900 ltr pd, to manufacture and process pasteurised milk. The company came out with a public issue of 55,60,000 shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 556 lac, to part-finance the project. In 2006, the name of the Company got changed from M/s. Dhruv Makhan (I) Limited to M/s. Vaghani Techno-Build Limited effective on 12th October, 2006.
Read More
The Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd is ₹10.92 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd is 261.38 and 1.52 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd is ₹12.58 and ₹20.91 as of 23 Dec ‘24
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.84%, 3 Years at 32.49%, 1 Year at 39.21%, 6 Month at 10.28%, 3 Month at 10.17% and 1 Month at 4.97%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.