Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd Share Price

20.91
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

20.91

Prev. Close

20.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

20.91

Day's Low

20.91

52 Week's High

20.91

52 Week's Low

12.58

Book Value

13.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.92

P/E

261.38

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.21%

Non-Promoter- 64.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 64.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.22

5.22

5.22

5.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.94

2.04

1.98

1.93

Net Worth

7.16

7.26

7.2

7.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1.77

8.17

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-78.24

8.6

Raw materials

0

0

-1.16

-7.86

As % of sales

0

0

65.57

96.2

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.03

0.46

0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

0

1.23

-0.07

Working capital

-0.15

-2.22

0.37

-0.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-78.24

8.6

Op profit growth

3.76

-121.14

389.52

-88.55

EBIT growth

-1,545.61

-101.22

389.52

-88.83

Net profit growth

-78.82

-105.5

-18,289.05

-100.29

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Kantilal V Savla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sushil Kapoor

Executive Director

Nishit Savla

Executive Director & CFO

Grishma Savla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ranjit Sanjeeva Shetty

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rohan Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kirti Ludhrani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd

Summary

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd (Formerly known Dhruv Makhan (I) Ltd) was incorporated on 6 Oct.94 as a public limited company. The Company is presently promoted by Govind J. Vaghani and Kantilal M. Savla. The Company is presently engaged in real estate business.The company set up a plant at Badarkha, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 9900 ltr pd, to manufacture and process pasteurised milk. The company came out with a public issue of 55,60,000 shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 556 lac, to part-finance the project. In 2006, the name of the Company got changed from M/s. Dhruv Makhan (I) Limited to M/s. Vaghani Techno-Build Limited effective on 12th October, 2006.
Company FAQs

What is the Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd share price today?

The Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd is ₹10.92 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd is 261.38 and 1.52 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd is ₹12.58 and ₹20.91 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd?

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.84%, 3 Years at 32.49%, 1 Year at 39.21%, 6 Month at 10.28%, 3 Month at 10.17% and 1 Month at 4.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 64.79 %

