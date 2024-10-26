|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|The Board of directors at their meeting considered and approved resignation of Mr. Kantilal Manilal Savla from the post of WTD and Director, Mr. Nishit Kantilal Savla from the post of CFO & Director and Mrs. Grishma Kantilal Savla from the post of Director of the company vide their resignation letter dated 7th January, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|VAGHANI TECHNO-BUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the meeting of the Board of directors was held today and has considered and approved un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 together with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Appointment of followings: 1. Mr. Arjunkumar Jagdishbhai Patel (DIN: 08982762) as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect, i.e., 05th September 2024. 2. Mr. Parth Tulsibhai Patel (DIN: 07289967) as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect, i.e., 05th September 2024. 3. Mr. Jatinkumar Tulsibhai Patel (DIN: 01473158) as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect, i.e., 05th September 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Re-appointment of Mr. Rohan Mansukh Shah as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company with effect from 06th August, 2024
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations) by Vaghani Techno-Build (Company) for the execution of share purchase agreement.
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|VAGHANI TECHNO-BUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under regulation 29 to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors. Outcome of the Board meeting for the adoption of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Bharat Laljee Shah as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company with effect from 29th May 2024
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|VAGHANI TECHNO-BUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. Adoption of Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Adoption of Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|Board Meeting for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer w. e. f. 30th March 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer w. e. f. 30th March 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|We would like to inform you that Mr Kantilal Manilal Savla be reappointed as WTD at its meeting held on Friday 23rd February 2024 at 5.00 p.m till 5:30 p.m. at its registered office of the Company w.e.f 02nd February 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|VAGHANI TECHNO-BUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (hereinafter refered to as the listing Regulations 2015) this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31 2023. With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, duly approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Monday, February 12, 2024. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting commenced at 1:00 pm and concluded at 02:00 pm. Kindly take the above information on your records. Request to kindly take note of the above. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.