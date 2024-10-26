Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

The Board of directors at their meeting considered and approved resignation of Mr. Kantilal Manilal Savla from the post of WTD and Director, Mr. Nishit Kantilal Savla from the post of CFO & Director and Mrs. Grishma Kantilal Savla from the post of Director of the company vide their resignation letter dated 7th January, 2025.

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

VAGHANI TECHNO-BUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the meeting of the Board of directors was held today and has considered and approved un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 together with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Appointment of followings: 1. Mr. Arjunkumar Jagdishbhai Patel (DIN: 08982762) as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect, i.e., 05th September 2024. 2. Mr. Parth Tulsibhai Patel (DIN: 07289967) as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect, i.e., 05th September 2024. 3. Mr. Jatinkumar Tulsibhai Patel (DIN: 01473158) as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect, i.e., 05th September 2024.

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 30 Jul 2024

Re-appointment of Mr. Rohan Mansukh Shah as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company with effect from 06th August, 2024

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations) by Vaghani Techno-Build (Company) for the execution of share purchase agreement.

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

VAGHANI TECHNO-BUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under regulation 29 to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors. Outcome of the Board meeting for the adoption of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 29 May 2024

Appointment of Mr. Bharat Laljee Shah as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company with effect from 29th May 2024

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

VAGHANI TECHNO-BUILD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. Adoption of Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Adoption of Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Board Meeting for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer w. e. f. 30th March 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer w. e. f. 30th March 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.04.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

We would like to inform you that Mr Kantilal Manilal Savla be reappointed as WTD at its meeting held on Friday 23rd February 2024 at 5.00 p.m till 5:30 p.m. at its registered office of the Company w.e.f 02nd February 2024

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024