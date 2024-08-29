|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|AGM 29/08/2024 Proceeding of 30th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 29th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Rohan Mansukh Shah as an Independent Director. 2. Approval of Appointment of Mr. Bharat Laljee Shah as an Independent Director. 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Kantilal Manilal Savla as an Whole Time Director w.e.f 23rd February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
