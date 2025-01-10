Vaishali Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.72
10.55
10.55
10.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.12
29.99
15.81
11.87
Net Worth
42.84
40.54
26.36
22.42
Minority Interest
Debt
13.49
14.73
20.81
17.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
56.33
55.27
47.17
40.27
Fixed Assets
2.26
2.65
1.67
1.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.43
0.43
0.43
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.14
0.16
0.15
Networking Capital
51.88
51.06
43.55
37.97
Inventories
0.38
3.05
0.63
0.59
Inventory Days
4
Sundry Debtors
49.43
53.61
58.51
66.73
Debtor Days
452.94
Other Current Assets
25.7
18.03
18.87
16.5
Sundry Creditors
-19.39
-18
-28.38
-40.54
Creditor Days
275.17
Other Current Liabilities
-4.24
-5.63
-6.08
-5.31
Cash
1.58
0.98
1.36
0.47
Total Assets
56.33
55.26
47.17
40.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.