Open₹0
Prev. Close₹17.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.67
Day's High₹17.5
Day's Low₹17.4
52 Week's High₹24.91
52 Week's Low₹12.49
Book Value₹4.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)186.51
P/E176.4
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.72
10.55
10.55
10.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.12
29.99
15.81
11.87
Net Worth
42.84
40.54
26.36
22.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
53.77
60.08
75.09
67.76
yoy growth (%)
-10.5
-19.98
10.81
5.92
Raw materials
-46.15
-51.08
-68.66
-59.9
As % of sales
85.82
85.02
91.43
88.39
Employee costs
-1.84
-1.93
-2.12
-2.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.4
0.07
1.13
1.34
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.43
-0.26
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.04
-0.41
-0.54
Working capital
2.05
0.78
-1.22
11.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.5
-19.98
10.81
5.92
Op profit growth
218.59
-59.84
-26.33
-19.59
EBIT growth
56.8
-32.1
-10.16
1.6
Net profit growth
3,091.33
-95.4
-10.53
12.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Atul Vasani
Whole-time Director
Jagruti Vasani
Executive Director
Dewansh Vasani
Independent Director
Ashvin Jamnadas Ganatra
Independent Director
Manish Bhagwandas Ved
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishwa Mekhia
Independent Director
Pratik Vikram Jakhelia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vaishali Pharma Ltd
Summary
Vaishali Pharma Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vaishali Pharma Private Limited on 25th, April 2008. On July 01, 2008 the Company acquired the business of proprietorship concerns of its Promoter Mr. Atul Vasani viz. M/s. Vaishali Pharmachem through Business Assignment agreement. Consequently, the business of said Proprietorship Firm merged into Vaishali Pharma Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vaishali Pharma Limited on 21st, June 2017. Atul Vasani and Jagruti Vasani are the Promoters of the Company.Vaishali Pharma is a pharmaceutical company, dealing in pharmaceutical formulations, APIs, surgical products, veterinary supplements, herbal & nutraceutical products. The Company is operating both in domestic and export markets. In domestic markets, it is majorly into trading of APIs whereas in export markets, it is into trading and marketing of APIs, formulations, surgical products and others. For the export markets, the Company gets the formulations whose facilities are approved and certified by respective countries for developing the products. The Company has over 250 + formulation brands marketed in multiple countries; of which dossier is in CTD format along with itsrespective bioequivalence. The Company built a robust pipeline of around 250 Dossiers. The Companys synergistic collaboration with WHO-GMP manufacturing facilities is backed by an excellent ra
Read More
The Vaishali Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaishali Pharma Ltd is ₹186.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vaishali Pharma Ltd is 176.4 and 2.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaishali Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaishali Pharma Ltd is ₹12.49 and ₹24.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vaishali Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.96%, 3 Years at 70.80%, 1 Year at -6.96%, 6 Month at 14.32%, 3 Month at -4.85% and 1 Month at -0.34%.
