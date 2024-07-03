Summary

Vaishali Pharma Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vaishali Pharma Private Limited on 25th, April 2008. On July 01, 2008 the Company acquired the business of proprietorship concerns of its Promoter Mr. Atul Vasani viz. M/s. Vaishali Pharmachem through Business Assignment agreement. Consequently, the business of said Proprietorship Firm merged into Vaishali Pharma Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vaishali Pharma Limited on 21st, June 2017. Atul Vasani and Jagruti Vasani are the Promoters of the Company.Vaishali Pharma is a pharmaceutical company, dealing in pharmaceutical formulations, APIs, surgical products, veterinary supplements, herbal & nutraceutical products. The Company is operating both in domestic and export markets. In domestic markets, it is majorly into trading of APIs whereas in export markets, it is into trading and marketing of APIs, formulations, surgical products and others. For the export markets, the Company gets the formulations whose facilities are approved and certified by respective countries for developing the products. The Company has over 250 + formulation brands marketed in multiple countries; of which dossier is in CTD format along with itsrespective bioequivalence. The Company built a robust pipeline of around 250 Dossiers. The Companys synergistic collaboration with WHO-GMP manufacturing facilities is backed by an excellent ra

