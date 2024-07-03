iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaishali Pharma Ltd Share Price

17.4
(-1.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:15:49 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High17.5
  • 52 Wk High24.91
  • Prev. Close17.64
  • Day's Low17.4
  • 52 Wk Low 12.49
  • Turnover (lac)0.67
  • P/E176.4
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.34
  • EPS0.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)186.51
  • Div. Yield0
Vaishali Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0

Prev. Close

17.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.67

Day's High

17.5

Day's Low

17.4

52 Week's High

24.91

52 Week's Low

12.49

Book Value

4.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

186.51

P/E

176.4

EPS

0.1

Divi. Yield

0

Vaishali Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Vaishali Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vaishali Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:36 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vaishali Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.72

10.55

10.55

10.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.12

29.99

15.81

11.87

Net Worth

42.84

40.54

26.36

22.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

53.77

60.08

75.09

67.76

yoy growth (%)

-10.5

-19.98

10.81

5.92

Raw materials

-46.15

-51.08

-68.66

-59.9

As % of sales

85.82

85.02

91.43

88.39

Employee costs

-1.84

-1.93

-2.12

-2.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.4

0.07

1.13

1.34

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.43

-0.26

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.04

-0.41

-0.54

Working capital

2.05

0.78

-1.22

11.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.5

-19.98

10.81

5.92

Op profit growth

218.59

-59.84

-26.33

-19.59

EBIT growth

56.8

-32.1

-10.16

1.6

Net profit growth

3,091.33

-95.4

-10.53

12.19

Vaishali Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vaishali Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Atul Vasani

Whole-time Director

Jagruti Vasani

Executive Director

Dewansh Vasani

Independent Director

Ashvin Jamnadas Ganatra

Independent Director

Manish Bhagwandas Ved

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishwa Mekhia

Independent Director

Pratik Vikram Jakhelia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vaishali Pharma Ltd

Summary

Vaishali Pharma Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vaishali Pharma Private Limited on 25th, April 2008. On July 01, 2008 the Company acquired the business of proprietorship concerns of its Promoter Mr. Atul Vasani viz. M/s. Vaishali Pharmachem through Business Assignment agreement. Consequently, the business of said Proprietorship Firm merged into Vaishali Pharma Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vaishali Pharma Limited on 21st, June 2017. Atul Vasani and Jagruti Vasani are the Promoters of the Company.Vaishali Pharma is a pharmaceutical company, dealing in pharmaceutical formulations, APIs, surgical products, veterinary supplements, herbal & nutraceutical products. The Company is operating both in domestic and export markets. In domestic markets, it is majorly into trading of APIs whereas in export markets, it is into trading and marketing of APIs, formulations, surgical products and others. For the export markets, the Company gets the formulations whose facilities are approved and certified by respective countries for developing the products. The Company has over 250 + formulation brands marketed in multiple countries; of which dossier is in CTD format along with itsrespective bioequivalence. The Company built a robust pipeline of around 250 Dossiers. The Companys synergistic collaboration with WHO-GMP manufacturing facilities is backed by an excellent ra
Company FAQs

What is the Vaishali Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Vaishali Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vaishali Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaishali Pharma Ltd is ₹186.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vaishali Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vaishali Pharma Ltd is 176.4 and 2.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vaishali Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaishali Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaishali Pharma Ltd is ₹12.49 and ₹24.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vaishali Pharma Ltd?

Vaishali Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.96%, 3 Years at 70.80%, 1 Year at -6.96%, 6 Month at 14.32%, 3 Month at -4.85% and 1 Month at -0.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vaishali Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vaishali Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.67 %

