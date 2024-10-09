iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaishali Pharma Ltd Split

PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split28 Aug 202415 Oct 202415 Oct 2024102
Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. Sub: Face Value Split - Vaishali Pharma Limited (VAISHALI) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. October 15, 2024 Name of the Company Vaishali Pharma Limited Symbol VAISHALI Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs. 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 2 This circular shall be effective from October 15, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (AS Per NSE Notice Dated on 09.10.2024) New ISIN INE972X01022 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 11.10.2024)

