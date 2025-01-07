iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vaishali Pharma Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.93
(-2.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:09:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vaishali Pharma Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

53.77

60.08

75.09

67.76

yoy growth (%)

-10.5

-19.98

10.81

5.92

Raw materials

-46.15

-51.08

-68.66

-59.9

As % of sales

85.82

85.02

91.43

88.39

Employee costs

-1.84

-1.93

-2.12

-2.03

As % of sales

3.43

3.21

2.83

3

Other costs

-3.14

-6.23

-2.24

-3.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.84

10.38

2.99

4.47

Operating profit

2.63

0.82

2.05

2.79

OPM

4.89

1.37

2.74

4.12

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.43

-0.26

-0.25

Interest expense

-2.61

-2.48

-2.63

-2.85

Other income

1.8

2.17

1.98

1.65

Profit before tax

1.4

0.07

1.13

1.34

Taxes

-0.35

-0.04

-0.41

-0.54

Tax rate

-25.5

-58.55

-36.99

-40.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.04

0.03

0.71

0.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.04

0.03

0.71

0.79

yoy growth (%)

3,091.33

-95.4

-10.53

12.19

NPM

1.94

0.05

0.95

1.17

Vaishali Pharma : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vaishali Pharma Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.