Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
53.77
60.08
75.09
67.76
yoy growth (%)
-10.5
-19.98
10.81
5.92
Raw materials
-46.15
-51.08
-68.66
-59.9
As % of sales
85.82
85.02
91.43
88.39
Employee costs
-1.84
-1.93
-2.12
-2.03
As % of sales
3.43
3.21
2.83
3
Other costs
-3.14
-6.23
-2.24
-3.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.84
10.38
2.99
4.47
Operating profit
2.63
0.82
2.05
2.79
OPM
4.89
1.37
2.74
4.12
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.43
-0.26
-0.25
Interest expense
-2.61
-2.48
-2.63
-2.85
Other income
1.8
2.17
1.98
1.65
Profit before tax
1.4
0.07
1.13
1.34
Taxes
-0.35
-0.04
-0.41
-0.54
Tax rate
-25.5
-58.55
-36.99
-40.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.04
0.03
0.71
0.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.04
0.03
0.71
0.79
yoy growth (%)
3,091.33
-95.4
-10.53
12.19
NPM
1.94
0.05
0.95
1.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.