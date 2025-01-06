iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaishali Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.4

0.07

1.13

1.34

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.43

-0.26

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.04

-0.41

-0.54

Working capital

2.05

0.78

-1.22

11.94

Other operating items

Operating

2.66

0.37

-0.77

12.48

Capital expenditure

0.16

0.59

0.35

0.22

Free cash flow

2.82

0.96

-0.42

12.7

Equity raised

21.66

29.57

28.1

17.77

Investing

0

0

0

0.05

Financing

2.33

0.67

3.93

8.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

26.82

31.21

31.61

38.9

