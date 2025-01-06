Vaishali Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.4
0.07
1.13
1.34
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.43
-0.26
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.04
-0.41
-0.54
Working capital
2.05
0.78
-1.22
11.94
Other operating items
Operating
2.66
0.37
-0.77
12.48
Capital expenditure
0.16
0.59
0.35
0.22
Free cash flow
2.82
0.96
-0.42
12.7
Equity raised
21.66
29.57
28.1
17.77
Investing
0
0
0
0.05
Financing
2.33
0.67
3.93
8.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.82
31.21
31.61
38.9
