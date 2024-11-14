iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vaishali Pharma Ltd Board Meeting

15.02
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:07:07 AM

Vaishali Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 17, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 1, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held.
Board Meeting10 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
To consider other business matters Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 202424 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters. Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
To consider bonus and other business matters Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Vaishali Pharma Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 16, 2024.
Board Meeting11 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 11, 2024.
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 28, 2024.
Board Meeting7 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 07, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Vaishali Pharma Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202417 May 2024
Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 17, 2024.
Board Meeting13 May 202413 May 2024
Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 13, 2024.
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Vaishali Pharma Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)

Vaishali Pharma: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vaishali Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.