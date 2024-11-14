|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 17, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 1, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held.
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|To consider other business matters Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|To consider other business matters. Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|To consider bonus and other business matters Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Vaishali Pharma Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 16, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 11, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 28, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|7 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Vaishali Pharma Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 17, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Vaishali Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 13, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Vaishali Pharma Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)
