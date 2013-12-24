Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-7.18
-19.34
-21.06
-15.51
Depreciation
-6.47
-4.7
-5.31
-5.63
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1
-9.12
-9.13
-30.89
Other operating items
Operating
-14.66
-33.16
-35.51
-52.03
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.36
0
3.47
Free cash flow
-14.59
-32.8
-35.5
-48.55
Equity raised
-179.83
-140.98
-98.84
-41.08
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.03
19.74
27.37
37.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-194.45
-154.04
-106.97
-52.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.