iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.66
(-4.35%)
Dec 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd

Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-7.18

-19.34

-21.06

-15.51

Depreciation

-6.47

-4.7

-5.31

-5.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1

-9.12

-9.13

-30.89

Other operating items

Operating

-14.66

-33.16

-35.51

-52.03

Capital expenditure

0.06

0.36

0

3.47

Free cash flow

-14.59

-32.8

-35.5

-48.55

Equity raised

-179.83

-140.98

-98.84

-41.08

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.03

19.74

27.37

37.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-194.45

-154.04

-106.97

-52.42

Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.