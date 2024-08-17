iifl-logo-icon 1
Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.66
(-4.35%)
Dec 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011Sept-2010

Gross Sales

0.68

6.88

43.04

41.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.68

6.88

43.04

41.93

Other Operating Income

7.11

0

0

0

Other Income

1.45

1.08

1.36

0.87

Total Income

9.26

7.96

44.4

42.79

Total Expenditure

23.37

9.44

36.59

39.18

PBIDT

-14.1

-1.49

7.8

3.61

Interest

4.28

3.36

2.58

3.52

PBDT

-18.38

-4.86

5.21

0.09

Depreciation

2.82

2.79

3.27

3.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-21.21

-7.65

1.92

-3.2

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-21.21

-7.65

1.92

-3.2

Extra-ordinary Items

-13.35

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.85

-7.65

1.92

-3.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0.97

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.8

19.8

19.8

19.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

44,03,675

44,03,675

44,03,675

44,03,675

Public Shareholding (%)

22

22.22

22.22

22.22

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

67,10,000

67,10,000

67,10,000

67,10,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

44

43.54

43.54

43.54

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

34

33.86

33.86

33.86

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

86,98,825

86,98,825

86,98,825

86,98,825

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

56

56.45

56.45

56.43

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

44

43.9

43.9

43.9

PBIDTM(%)

-2,044.92

-21.65

18.12

8.63

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-3,075.36

-111.33

4.48

-7.63

