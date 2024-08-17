Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
Gross Sales
0.68
6.88
43.04
41.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.68
6.88
43.04
41.93
Other Operating Income
7.11
0
0
0
Other Income
1.45
1.08
1.36
0.87
Total Income
9.26
7.96
44.4
42.79
Total Expenditure
23.37
9.44
36.59
39.18
PBIDT
-14.1
-1.49
7.8
3.61
Interest
4.28
3.36
2.58
3.52
PBDT
-18.38
-4.86
5.21
0.09
Depreciation
2.82
2.79
3.27
3.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-21.21
-7.65
1.92
-3.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-21.21
-7.65
1.92
-3.2
Extra-ordinary Items
-13.35
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.85
-7.65
1.92
-3.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0.97
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.8
19.8
19.8
19.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
44,03,675
44,03,675
44,03,675
44,03,675
Public Shareholding (%)
22
22.22
22.22
22.22
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
67,10,000
67,10,000
67,10,000
67,10,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
44
43.54
43.54
43.54
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
34
33.86
33.86
33.86
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
86,98,825
86,98,825
86,98,825
86,98,825
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
56
56.45
56.45
56.43
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
44
43.9
43.9
43.9
PBIDTM(%)
-2,044.92
-21.65
18.12
8.63
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-3,075.36
-111.33
4.48
-7.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.