Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0.66
(-4.35%)
Dec 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.21

24.87

-15.57

-82.7

Op profit growth

-57.2

-47.86

-12.25

-151.92

EBIT growth

8.11

-14.26

-1.59

-262.48

Net profit growth

-63.02

-7.79

-27.05

2,165.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.94

-14.06

-33.69

-32.41

EBIT margin

-61.13

-42.85

-62.42

-53.55

Net profit margin

-61.18

-125.4

-169.83

-196.55

RoCE

-20.87

-14.74

-14.03

-11.55

RoNW

2.43

8.04

13.14

47.78

RoA

-5.22

-10.79

-9.54

-10.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.89

-12.17

-13.31

-17.41

Book value per share

-38.98

-35.35

-25.54

-14.91

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.09

-0.11

P/B

-0.05

-0.13

EV/EBIDTA

-42.86

-40.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.01

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

40.73

226.34

503.2

429.77

Inventory days

33.42

59.97

350.91

564.91

Creditor days

-309.38

-253.38

-229.56

-272.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1,067.3

0.52

0.58

1.02

Net debt / equity

-1.38

-1.52

-2

-2.91

Net debt / op. profit

-114.63

-49.06

-24.25

-18.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-43.15

-52.97

-72.76

-65.58

Employee costs

-26.99

-23.89

-25.98

-23.55

Other costs

-37.79

-37.2

-34.94

-43.27

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

