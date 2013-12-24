Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.21
24.87
-15.57
-82.7
Op profit growth
-57.2
-47.86
-12.25
-151.92
EBIT growth
8.11
-14.26
-1.59
-262.48
Net profit growth
-63.02
-7.79
-27.05
2,165.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.94
-14.06
-33.69
-32.41
EBIT margin
-61.13
-42.85
-62.42
-53.55
Net profit margin
-61.18
-125.4
-169.83
-196.55
RoCE
-20.87
-14.74
-14.03
-11.55
RoNW
2.43
8.04
13.14
47.78
RoA
-5.22
-10.79
-9.54
-10.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.89
-12.17
-13.31
-17.41
Book value per share
-38.98
-35.35
-25.54
-14.91
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.09
-0.11
P/B
-0.05
-0.13
EV/EBIDTA
-42.86
-40.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.01
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
40.73
226.34
503.2
429.77
Inventory days
33.42
59.97
350.91
564.91
Creditor days
-309.38
-253.38
-229.56
-272.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1,067.3
0.52
0.58
1.02
Net debt / equity
-1.38
-1.52
-2
-2.91
Net debt / op. profit
-114.63
-49.06
-24.25
-18.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.15
-52.97
-72.76
-65.58
Employee costs
-26.99
-23.89
-25.98
-23.55
Other costs
-37.79
-37.2
-34.94
-43.27
