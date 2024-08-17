iifl-logo-icon 1
Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd Share Price

0.66
(-4.35%)
Dec 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.66

Prev. Close

0.69

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.66

Day's Low

0.66

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-39.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd Corporate Action

Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:14 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.82%

Foreign: 55.81%

Indian: 9.99%

Non-Promoter- 34.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

19.81

19.81

19.81

19.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-97.1

-89.92

-70.49

-49.42

Net Worth

-77.29

-70.11

-50.68

-29.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

11.73

15.48

12.4

14.69

yoy growth (%)

-24.21

24.87

-15.57

-82.7

Raw materials

-5.06

-8.2

-9.02

-9.63

As % of sales

43.15

52.97

72.76

65.58

Employee costs

-3.16

-3.7

-3.22

-3.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-7.18

-19.34

-21.06

-15.51

Depreciation

-6.47

-4.7

-5.31

-5.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1

-9.12

-9.13

-30.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.21

24.87

-15.57

-82.7

Op profit growth

-57.03

-47.73

-12.21

-151.8

EBIT growth

8.11

-14.21

-1.56

-262.54

Net profit growth

-63

-7.76

-27.04

2,161.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

12.4

9.27

7.57

84.97

87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.4

9.27

7.57

84.97

87

Other Operating Income

2.79

3.11

7.11

0

0

Other Income

2.68

1.75

2.52

2.23

4.23

Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

NIKHIL PODDAR

Director

DAVID SOANS

Additional Director

PANNA LAL GOSWAMI

Additional Director

SARSWATI AGARWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Rajesh Modi and G L Khemani, Vanasthali Textile Industries was incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.91. The company is engaged in the manufacture of terry towels. It set up a 100% EOU at Shahjahanpur, Rajasthan (inst. cap. : 720 tpa) to finance which, it came out with a public issue in Aug.92. The company commenced commercial production of bath, beach, hand and face towels of dobby and jacquard woven styles in Oct. 92. In 1995-96, the company established its premium product under the Feather Touch brand name. The Company undertook the expansion scheme and increase the capacity from 1140 TPA of Terry Towels to 2700 TPA of Terry Towels. The first phase have implemented and commercial production has commenced on 31st January 1998 and the capacity has been increased to 2076 TPA. The Company is exploring new markets for value added products like Sheared Towels, Bath Robes, Hand Gloves etc. from leading department chain stores & companies in U.S.A., U.K., Middle East, etc.
