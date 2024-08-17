Summary

Promoted by Rajesh Modi and G L Khemani, Vanasthali Textile Industries was incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.91. The company is engaged in the manufacture of terry towels. It set up a 100% EOU at Shahjahanpur, Rajasthan (inst. cap. : 720 tpa) to finance which, it came out with a public issue in Aug.92. The company commenced commercial production of bath, beach, hand and face towels of dobby and jacquard woven styles in Oct. 92. In 1995-96, the company established its premium product under the Feather Touch brand name. The Company undertook the expansion scheme and increase the capacity from 1140 TPA of Terry Towels to 2700 TPA of Terry Towels. The first phase have implemented and commercial production has commenced on 31st January 1998 and the capacity has been increased to 2076 TPA. The Company is exploring new markets for value added products like Sheared Towels, Bath Robes, Hand Gloves etc. from leading department chain stores & companies in U.S.A., U.K., Middle East, etc.

