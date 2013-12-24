Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
11.73
15.48
12.4
14.69
yoy growth (%)
-24.21
24.87
-15.57
-82.7
Raw materials
-5.06
-8.2
-9.02
-9.63
As % of sales
43.15
52.97
72.76
65.58
Employee costs
-3.16
-3.7
-3.22
-3.46
As % of sales
26.99
23.89
25.98
23.55
Other costs
-4.44
-5.76
-4.32
-6.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.83
37.21
34.89
43.21
Operating profit
-0.93
-2.18
-4.17
-4.75
OPM
-7.98
-14.08
-33.64
-32.35
Depreciation
-6.47
-4.7
-5.31
-5.63
Interest expense
0
-12.69
-13.32
-7.64
Other income
0.23
0.24
1.74
2.52
Profit before tax
-7.18
-19.34
-21.06
-15.51
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.18
-19.34
-21.06
-15.51
Exceptional items
0
-0.08
0
-13.36
Net profit
-7.18
-19.42
-21.06
-28.87
yoy growth (%)
-63
-7.76
-27.04
2,161.52
NPM
-61.23
-125.44
-169.83
-196.53
