iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.66
(-4.35%)
Dec 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

11.73

15.48

12.4

14.69

yoy growth (%)

-24.21

24.87

-15.57

-82.7

Raw materials

-5.06

-8.2

-9.02

-9.63

As % of sales

43.15

52.97

72.76

65.58

Employee costs

-3.16

-3.7

-3.22

-3.46

As % of sales

26.99

23.89

25.98

23.55

Other costs

-4.44

-5.76

-4.32

-6.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.83

37.21

34.89

43.21

Operating profit

-0.93

-2.18

-4.17

-4.75

OPM

-7.98

-14.08

-33.64

-32.35

Depreciation

-6.47

-4.7

-5.31

-5.63

Interest expense

0

-12.69

-13.32

-7.64

Other income

0.23

0.24

1.74

2.52

Profit before tax

-7.18

-19.34

-21.06

-15.51

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.18

-19.34

-21.06

-15.51

Exceptional items

0

-0.08

0

-13.36

Net profit

-7.18

-19.42

-21.06

-28.87

yoy growth (%)

-63

-7.76

-27.04

2,161.52

NPM

-61.23

-125.44

-169.83

-196.53

Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vanasthali Textile Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.