Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd Balance Sheet

216.7
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:25:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.38

3.36

3.36

3.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.89

1.09

0.08

-0.14

Net Worth

14.27

4.45

3.44

3.22

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.27

4.45

3.44

3.22

Fixed Assets

0.36

0.37

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.61

3.86

3.31

3.09

Inventories

2.42

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.36

3.55

1.1

0.62

Debtor Days

593.5

Other Current Assets

5

1.77

2.79

2.95

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.72

-0.39

-0.37

Creditor Days

354.18

Other Current Liabilities

-1.12

-0.74

-0.19

-0.11

Cash

5.25

0.16

0.07

0.06

Total Assets

14.28

4.45

3.44

3.21

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

