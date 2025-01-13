Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.38
3.36
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.89
1.09
0.08
-0.14
Net Worth
14.27
4.45
3.44
3.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.27
4.45
3.44
3.22
Fixed Assets
0.36
0.37
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.61
3.86
3.31
3.09
Inventories
2.42
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.36
3.55
1.1
0.62
Debtor Days
593.5
Other Current Assets
5
1.77
2.79
2.95
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.72
-0.39
-0.37
Creditor Days
354.18
Other Current Liabilities
-1.12
-0.74
-0.19
-0.11
Cash
5.25
0.16
0.07
0.06
Total Assets
14.28
4.45
3.44
3.21
