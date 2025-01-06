iifl-logo-icon 1
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

187.75
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Vantage Knowledg FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.08

-0.17

-0.25

-0.23

Depreciation

0

-0.17

-0.2

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

0

Working capital

0.17

1.78

0.53

0.39

Other operating items

Operating

0.22

1.43

0.08

-0.04

Capital expenditure

0

-0.98

0

0.03

Free cash flow

0.22

0.45

0.08

-0.01

Equity raised

-0.41

-0.08

0.39

0.86

Investing

0

0.06

0

0

Financing

0

0.15

0.23

0.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.18

0.57

0.7

0.93

