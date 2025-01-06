Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.08
-0.17
-0.25
-0.23
Depreciation
0
-0.17
-0.2
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
0
Working capital
0.17
1.78
0.53
0.39
Other operating items
Operating
0.22
1.43
0.08
-0.04
Capital expenditure
0
-0.98
0
0.03
Free cash flow
0.22
0.45
0.08
-0.01
Equity raised
-0.41
-0.08
0.39
0.86
Investing
0
0.06
0
0
Financing
0
0.15
0.23
0.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.18
0.57
0.7
0.93
