187.75
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:56:00 PM

  • Open187.75
  • Day's High187.75
  • 52 Wk High270.7
  • Prev. Close178.85
  • Day's Low187.7
  • 52 Wk Low 10.51
  • Turnover (lac)139.6
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.47
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,137.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

187.75

Prev. Close

178.85

Turnover(Lac.)

139.6

Day's High

187.75

Day's Low

187.7

52 Week's High

270.7

52 Week's Low

10.51

Book Value

1.47

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,137.06

P/E

0

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd Corporate Action

17 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Split

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 96.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.38

3.36

3.36

3.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.89

1.09

0.08

-0.14

Net Worth

14.27

4.45

3.44

3.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.38

0.3

0.16

0.22

yoy growth (%)

23.86

89.74

-26.47

6.02

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.21

-0.08

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.08

-0.17

-0.25

-0.23

Depreciation

0

-0.17

-0.2

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

0

Working capital

0.17

1.78

0.53

0.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.86

89.74

-26.47

6.02

Op profit growth

-127.43

79.32

-21.36

31.06

EBIT growth

-149.22

-29.57

5.01

-17.52

Net profit growth

-137.8

-27.94

4.33

-16.8

No Record Found

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Neeta Dedhia

Independent Director

Wilson Nadar

Independent Director

Kiran Bharatkumar Gandhi

Independent Director

Bindi Gala

Director & CFO

Janvi Dedhia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Mahendra Gada

Independent Director

Ibrahim Motivala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

Summary

Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited is a premier institute for imparting quality education of international standards to individuals exploring a career in Finance and Banking. Established by a group of forward looking professionals to build altogether a new platform for education of the future breed of finance professionals. The Company was established in October, 2013. It is engaged in providing education services. Their flagship programs are particularly targeted to those pursuing graduation with a major in Commerce and those who have just graduated and seek a career in finance domain with employ ability factor as its sole aim.Their path-breaking programs are structured to amalgamate academic knowledge with practical skills, so that candidates undergoing the programs develop both professional and managerial acumen, thereby transforming themselves into innovative leaders of tomorrow to succeed in challenging atmosphere. By combining professional qualification with academic degrees, the Company gives students the stronger possible foundation for success in any business environment.Following the Scheme of Arrangement, duly sanctioned by the Honble High Court at Bombay, the Education Division of Vantage Corporate Services Limited engaged in the business of Education and Publication was transferred as a going concern by way of demerger to the Company and made operative from April 1, 2014 during the period 2015-16.
Company FAQs

What is the Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd share price today?

The Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹187.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd is ₹2137.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd is 0 and 120.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd is ₹10.51 and ₹270.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd?

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 203.90%, 3 Years at 454.86%, 1 Year at 1452.52%, 6 Month at 316.71%, 3 Month at 65.60% and 1 Month at -11.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.70 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 96.28 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
Company

