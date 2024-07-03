Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹187.75
Prev. Close₹178.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹139.6
Day's High₹187.75
Day's Low₹187.7
52 Week's High₹270.7
52 Week's Low₹10.51
Book Value₹1.47
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,137.06
P/E0
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.38
3.36
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.89
1.09
0.08
-0.14
Net Worth
14.27
4.45
3.44
3.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.38
0.3
0.16
0.22
yoy growth (%)
23.86
89.74
-26.47
6.02
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.21
-0.08
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.08
-0.17
-0.25
-0.23
Depreciation
0
-0.17
-0.2
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
0
Working capital
0.17
1.78
0.53
0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.86
89.74
-26.47
6.02
Op profit growth
-127.43
79.32
-21.36
31.06
EBIT growth
-149.22
-29.57
5.01
-17.52
Net profit growth
-137.8
-27.94
4.33
-16.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Neeta Dedhia
Independent Director
Wilson Nadar
Independent Director
Kiran Bharatkumar Gandhi
Independent Director
Bindi Gala
Director & CFO
Janvi Dedhia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Mahendra Gada
Independent Director
Ibrahim Motivala
Reports by Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
Summary
Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited is a premier institute for imparting quality education of international standards to individuals exploring a career in Finance and Banking. Established by a group of forward looking professionals to build altogether a new platform for education of the future breed of finance professionals. The Company was established in October, 2013. It is engaged in providing education services. Their flagship programs are particularly targeted to those pursuing graduation with a major in Commerce and those who have just graduated and seek a career in finance domain with employ ability factor as its sole aim.Their path-breaking programs are structured to amalgamate academic knowledge with practical skills, so that candidates undergoing the programs develop both professional and managerial acumen, thereby transforming themselves into innovative leaders of tomorrow to succeed in challenging atmosphere. By combining professional qualification with academic degrees, the Company gives students the stronger possible foundation for success in any business environment.Following the Scheme of Arrangement, duly sanctioned by the Honble High Court at Bombay, the Education Division of Vantage Corporate Services Limited engaged in the business of Education and Publication was transferred as a going concern by way of demerger to the Company and made operative from April 1, 2014 during the period 2015-16.
The Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹187.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd is ₹2137.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd is 0 and 120.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd is ₹10.51 and ₹270.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 203.90%, 3 Years at 454.86%, 1 Year at 1452.52%, 6 Month at 316.71%, 3 Month at 65.60% and 1 Month at -11.98%.
