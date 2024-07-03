Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd Summary

Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited is a premier institute for imparting quality education of international standards to individuals exploring a career in Finance and Banking. Established by a group of forward looking professionals to build altogether a new platform for education of the future breed of finance professionals. The Company was established in October, 2013. It is engaged in providing education services. Their flagship programs are particularly targeted to those pursuing graduation with a major in Commerce and those who have just graduated and seek a career in finance domain with employ ability factor as its sole aim.Their path-breaking programs are structured to amalgamate academic knowledge with practical skills, so that candidates undergoing the programs develop both professional and managerial acumen, thereby transforming themselves into innovative leaders of tomorrow to succeed in challenging atmosphere. By combining professional qualification with academic degrees, the Company gives students the stronger possible foundation for success in any business environment.Following the Scheme of Arrangement, duly sanctioned by the Honble High Court at Bombay, the Education Division of Vantage Corporate Services Limited engaged in the business of Education and Publication was transferred as a going concern by way of demerger to the Company and made operative from April 1, 2014 during the period 2015-16.