Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. The proposal for payment of interim dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company 2. The proposal for Bonus issue along-with other matter if any as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition to Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Company's code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window of the Company shall be kept closed for the designated person/Insiders from 7th January 2024 till the end of 48 hours after closure of Board Meeting.

Outcome: The Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 07, 2025, has inter-alia considered and approved the Interim Dividend for the FY2024-25 and has also recommended the issue of Bonus shares.

Declaration of Interim Dividend: The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 of Re. 0.10/- (Ten paise only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1.00/- (Rupee One only) each (i.e. 10% of the face value) amounting to Rs.1,13,82,500 (Rupees One Crore Thirteen Lakhs Eighty Two Thousand Five Hundred Only). The Interim Dividend shall be paid within thirty days from the date of its declaration. The Board of Directors has fixed the record date as Tuesday, January 17, 2025 for determining the eligibility and entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said Interim Dividend.

Bonus Issue: The Board has considered and recommended a Bonus Issue in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) new fully paid up Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid up Equity Share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board), subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 30, 2024, in terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in the Board Meeting held on September 24, 2024, considered and approved the conversion of 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) Convertible warrants into 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 9,37,50,000/- (Rupees Nine Crore Thirty Seven Lakhs Fifty Thousand only) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at the registered office of the Company at to inter alia transact the following businesses: 1. To consider & approve Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. In terms of Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing a copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results along with a copy of Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Resubmission of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate that in Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday April 8 2024 at its Registered Office inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company; 2. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and subsequently alteration in the Memorandum of Association of the Company; Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the earlier announcement dated March 28, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Monday April 08, 2024 is now postponed and re-scheduled on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Further, we will intimate the revised Notice and agenda to the stock exchange shortly. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.04.2024) Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On Wednesday, 17Th April, 2024, 1. The Board has recommended the Split / Sub-division of shares of the company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. The record date for the split/sub-division of shares will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub-division of shares in terms of the SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 are as attached herewith in Annexure-I. 2. Pursuant to the aforesaid Split / sub-division of shares, if approved by members of the Company, the Board has also recommended to alter Capital Clause i.e. Clause V of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the company. 3. Issue upto 10,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of shareholders and in accordance with Chapter V the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the SEBI ICDR Regulations), the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended and other applicable laws. Please refer to Annexure - II for further details. 4. Alteration of Object Clause of Memorandum of Association. The brief details of alteration in MOA as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of the Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are annexed herewith marked as Annexure - IV. 5. Further, Agenda item with respect to increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and subsequently alteration in the Memorandum of Association of the Company is not consider in this Board Meeting and shall be considered later. The meeting of the Board commenced at 4:00 pm and concluded at 5.00 pm Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the above on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024)

