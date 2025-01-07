iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

197.1
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.38

0.3

0.16

0.22

yoy growth (%)

23.86

89.74

-26.47

6.02

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.21

-0.08

-0.12

As % of sales

46.18

68.29

53.14

55.39

Other costs

-0.16

-0.25

-0.16

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.7

81.87

99.93

94.23

Operating profit

0.04

-0.15

-0.08

-0.1

OPM

11.11

-50.16

-53.08

-49.63

Depreciation

0

-0.17

-0.2

-0.2

Interest expense

0

0

0

-6E

Other income

0.05

0.15

0.03

0.07

Profit before tax

0.08

-0.17

-0.25

-0.23

Taxes

-0.02

0

0

0

Tax rate

-23.21

0

-2.95

-1.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

-0.17

-0.24

-0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.06

-0.17

-0.24

-0.23

yoy growth (%)

-137.8

-27.94

4.33

-16.8

NPM

17.34

-56.84

-149.7

-105.49

Vantage Knowledg : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.