Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.38
0.3
0.16
0.22
yoy growth (%)
23.86
89.74
-26.47
6.02
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.21
-0.08
-0.12
As % of sales
46.18
68.29
53.14
55.39
Other costs
-0.16
-0.25
-0.16
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.7
81.87
99.93
94.23
Operating profit
0.04
-0.15
-0.08
-0.1
OPM
11.11
-50.16
-53.08
-49.63
Depreciation
0
-0.17
-0.2
-0.2
Interest expense
0
0
0
-6E
Other income
0.05
0.15
0.03
0.07
Profit before tax
0.08
-0.17
-0.25
-0.23
Taxes
-0.02
0
0
0
Tax rate
-23.21
0
-2.95
-1.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
-0.17
-0.24
-0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
-0.17
-0.24
-0.23
yoy growth (%)
-137.8
-27.94
4.33
-16.8
NPM
17.34
-56.84
-149.7
-105.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.