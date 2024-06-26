iifl-logo-icon 1
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd Split

176.65
(-4.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split17 Apr 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 2024101
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On Wednesday, 17Th April, 2024, 1. The Board has recommended the Split / Sub-division of shares of the company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. The record date for the split/sub-division of shares will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub-division of shares in terms of the SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 are as attached herewith in Annexure-I. 2. Pursuant to the aforesaid Split / sub-division of shares, if approved by members of the Company, the Board has also recommended to alter Capital Clause i.e. Clause V of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the company. Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VANTAGE KNOWLEDGE ACADEMY LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VANTAGE KNOWLEDGE ACADEMY LTD (539761) RECORD DATE 12.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 12/07/2024 DR-672/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE427T01017 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 12/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240702-31 dated July 02, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code VANTAGE KNOWLEDGE ACADEMY LTD (539761) New ISIN No. INE427T01025 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 12-07-2024 (DR- 672/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.07.2024)

