Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On Wednesday, 17Th April, 2024, 1. The Board has recommended the Split / Sub-division of shares of the company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. The record date for the split/sub-division of shares will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub-division of shares in terms of the SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 are as attached herewith in Annexure-I. 2. Pursuant to the aforesaid Split / sub-division of shares, if approved by members of the Company, the Board has also recommended to alter Capital Clause i.e. Clause V of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the company. Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VANTAGE KNOWLEDGE ACADEMY LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VANTAGE KNOWLEDGE ACADEMY LTD (539761) RECORD DATE 12.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 12/07/2024 DR-672/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE427T01017 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 12/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240702-31 dated July 02, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code VANTAGE KNOWLEDGE ACADEMY LTD (539761) New ISIN No. INE427T01025 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 12-07-2024 (DR- 672/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.07.2024)