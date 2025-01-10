Vapi Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.28
2.28
2.28
2.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.01
31.18
-7.31
-7.57
Net Worth
34.29
33.46
-5.03
-5.29
Minority Interest
Debt
0.47
0.47
7.29
7.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.76
33.93
2.26
2.22
Fixed Assets
0.01
1.21
1.76
1.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.91
-0.3
-0.19
-0.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.15
0.23
0.32
Debtor Days
50.63
Other Current Assets
2.57
12.13
20.86
0.67
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
Creditor Days
6.32
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-12.57
-21.27
-1.15
Cash
32.83
33.02
0.68
0.62
Total Assets
34.76
33.94
2.26
2.24
