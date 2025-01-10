iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vapi Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

143
(4.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vapi Enterprise Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.28

2.28

2.28

2.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.01

31.18

-7.31

-7.57

Net Worth

34.29

33.46

-5.03

-5.29

Minority Interest

Debt

0.47

0.47

7.29

7.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

34.76

33.93

2.26

2.22

Fixed Assets

0.01

1.21

1.76

1.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.91

-0.3

-0.19

-0.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.15

0.23

0.32

Debtor Days

50.63

Other Current Assets

2.57

12.13

20.86

0.67

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

Creditor Days

6.32

Other Current Liabilities

-0.66

-12.57

-21.27

-1.15

Cash

32.83

33.02

0.68

0.62

Total Assets

34.76

33.94

2.26

2.24

Vapi Enterprise : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vapi Enterprise Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.