SectorPaper
Open₹145
Prev. Close₹147.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹145
Day's Low₹145
52 Week's High₹264.25
52 Week's Low₹91.25
Book Value₹152.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.06
P/E34.94
EPS4.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.28
2.28
2.28
2.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.01
31.18
-7.31
-7.57
Net Worth
34.29
33.46
-5.03
-5.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.3
2.5
2.47
2.15
yoy growth (%)
-7.8
1.16
14.94
-20.34
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.85
-1.02
-1.42
-1.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.36
0.62
0.32
0.24
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.13
-0.23
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0
0
Working capital
0.6
-0.52
0.76
-0.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.8
1.16
14.94
-20.34
Op profit growth
-83.46
-113.72
-61.54
171.19
EBIT growth
-42.27
74.41
16.32
-28.36
Net profit growth
-39.71
131.48
66.52
-59.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj R Patel
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rajeev R Patel
Independent Director
Himanshu H Ruia
Independent Director
Mamta Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riddhi Harsh Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in July, 1974, Vapi Enterprise Limited(Formerly Vapi Paper Mills Limited) was promoted by the late Rambhai H Patel, Jayantibhai R Patel and their associates. The Company provides services of lease rental and job work services with many businesses. Prior to this, it was engaged in manufacture of Paper and Paper Products. Vapi Paper Mills was set up as Kraft Paper & Board Mills (cap. : 6000 tpa). The installed capacity has been gradually increased to 19,000 tpa. The products are used mainly in the packaging industry -- corrugated boxes, textile tubes, paper cones, etc.In 1985, VPM diversified into processing, twisting and texturising yarn at Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The present installed capacity of the plant is 1500 tpa for 80 denier yarn. Its yarn is marketed under the Viptex brand, which is well established in the market.Vapi Paper along with its associate companies has been manufacturing paper, packaging and related products for the last two decades. Sharp Industries is a pioneer in the manufacture of laminated packaging products. P&P Containers Pvt Ltd is a pioneer in the manufacture of flexible printed packaging materials. Poly-Cone Paper and its group companies are pioneers in the manufacture of textile tubes, paper tubes, corrugated boxes, etc. Companies like Hindustan Lever, Balsara Products, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company, Glaxo, Colour Cartons, Metal Box (India), TPI (India), Garware Nylon, etc, consume the companys products directly or indi
The Vapi Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹145 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vapi Enterprise Ltd is ₹33.06 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vapi Enterprise Ltd is 34.94 and 0.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vapi Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vapi Enterprise Ltd is ₹91.25 and ₹264.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Vapi Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.92%, 3 Years at 82.90%, 1 Year at 43.56%, 6 Month at 6.93%, 3 Month at -1.09% and 1 Month at -5.23%.
