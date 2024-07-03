iifl-logo-icon 1
Vapi Enterprise Ltd Share Price

145
(-1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open145
  • Day's High145
  • 52 Wk High264.25
  • Prev. Close147.95
  • Day's Low145
  • 52 Wk Low 91.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E34.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value152.75
  • EPS4.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.06
  • Div. Yield0
Vapi Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Vapi Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

Vapi Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vapi Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.30%

Foreign: 10.30%

Indian: 28.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vapi Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.28

2.28

2.28

2.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.01

31.18

-7.31

-7.57

Net Worth

34.29

33.46

-5.03

-5.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.3

2.5

2.47

2.15

yoy growth (%)

-7.8

1.16

14.94

-20.34

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.85

-1.02

-1.42

-1.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.36

0.62

0.32

0.24

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.13

-0.23

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0

0

Working capital

0.6

-0.52

0.76

-0.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.8

1.16

14.94

-20.34

Op profit growth

-83.46

-113.72

-61.54

171.19

EBIT growth

-42.27

74.41

16.32

-28.36

Net profit growth

-39.71

131.48

66.52

-59.9

No Record Found

Vapi Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vapi Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj R Patel

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rajeev R Patel

Independent Director

Himanshu H Ruia

Independent Director

Mamta Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riddhi Harsh Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vapi Enterprise Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in July, 1974, Vapi Enterprise Limited(Formerly Vapi Paper Mills Limited) was promoted by the late Rambhai H Patel, Jayantibhai R Patel and their associates. The Company provides services of lease rental and job work services with many businesses. Prior to this, it was engaged in manufacture of Paper and Paper Products. Vapi Paper Mills was set up as Kraft Paper & Board Mills (cap. : 6000 tpa). The installed capacity has been gradually increased to 19,000 tpa. The products are used mainly in the packaging industry -- corrugated boxes, textile tubes, paper cones, etc.In 1985, VPM diversified into processing, twisting and texturising yarn at Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The present installed capacity of the plant is 1500 tpa for 80 denier yarn. Its yarn is marketed under the Viptex brand, which is well established in the market.Vapi Paper along with its associate companies has been manufacturing paper, packaging and related products for the last two decades. Sharp Industries is a pioneer in the manufacture of laminated packaging products. P&P Containers Pvt Ltd is a pioneer in the manufacture of flexible printed packaging materials. Poly-Cone Paper and its group companies are pioneers in the manufacture of textile tubes, paper tubes, corrugated boxes, etc. Companies like Hindustan Lever, Balsara Products, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company, Glaxo, Colour Cartons, Metal Box (India), TPI (India), Garware Nylon, etc, consume the companys products directly or indi
Company FAQs

What is the Vapi Enterprise Ltd share price today?

The Vapi Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹145 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vapi Enterprise Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vapi Enterprise Ltd is ₹33.06 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vapi Enterprise Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vapi Enterprise Ltd is 34.94 and 0.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vapi Enterprise Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vapi Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vapi Enterprise Ltd is ₹91.25 and ₹264.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vapi Enterprise Ltd?

Vapi Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.92%, 3 Years at 82.90%, 1 Year at 43.56%, 6 Month at 6.93%, 3 Month at -1.09% and 1 Month at -5.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vapi Enterprise Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vapi Enterprise Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.79 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 61.20 %

