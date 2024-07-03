Vapi Enterprise Ltd Summary

Incorporated in July, 1974, Vapi Enterprise Limited(Formerly Vapi Paper Mills Limited) was promoted by the late Rambhai H Patel, Jayantibhai R Patel and their associates. The Company provides services of lease rental and job work services with many businesses. Prior to this, it was engaged in manufacture of Paper and Paper Products. Vapi Paper Mills was set up as Kraft Paper & Board Mills (cap. : 6000 tpa). The installed capacity has been gradually increased to 19,000 tpa. The products are used mainly in the packaging industry -- corrugated boxes, textile tubes, paper cones, etc.In 1985, VPM diversified into processing, twisting and texturising yarn at Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The present installed capacity of the plant is 1500 tpa for 80 denier yarn. Its yarn is marketed under the Viptex brand, which is well established in the market.Vapi Paper along with its associate companies has been manufacturing paper, packaging and related products for the last two decades. Sharp Industries is a pioneer in the manufacture of laminated packaging products. P&P Containers Pvt Ltd is a pioneer in the manufacture of flexible printed packaging materials. Poly-Cone Paper and its group companies are pioneers in the manufacture of textile tubes, paper tubes, corrugated boxes, etc. Companies like Hindustan Lever, Balsara Products, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company, Glaxo, Colour Cartons, Metal Box (India), TPI (India), Garware Nylon, etc, consume the companys products directly or indirectly. Atlas Paper Mills Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the Company in 1998 and according to the Scheme of Arrangement, for every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held by the shareholders of Atlas Paper Mills Pvt Ltd, Ten Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each of Vapi Paper Mills Ltd were issued.In 2000-2001, the manufacturing operations of VIPTEX at Silvassa Plant was discontinued fully and it hived off the said Plant due to the sluggish market conditions, volatility in prices of raw materials and intense competition.