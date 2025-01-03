Vapi Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.36
0.62
0.32
0.24
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.13
-0.23
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0
0
Working capital
0.6
-0.52
0.76
-0.6
Other operating items
Operating
0.73
-0.02
0.85
-0.61
Capital expenditure
0
0.15
0.04
0.08
Free cash flow
0.73
0.12
0.9
-0.53
Equity raised
-15.75
-16.76
-17.18
-17.44
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.24
15.65
15.93
16.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.21
-0.99
-0.34
-1.88
