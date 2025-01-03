iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vapi Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

145
(-1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vapi Enterprise Ltd

Vapi Enterprise FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.36

0.62

0.32

0.24

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.13

-0.23

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0

0

Working capital

0.6

-0.52

0.76

-0.6

Other operating items

Operating

0.73

-0.02

0.85

-0.61

Capital expenditure

0

0.15

0.04

0.08

Free cash flow

0.73

0.12

0.9

-0.53

Equity raised

-15.75

-16.76

-17.18

-17.44

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.24

15.65

15.93

16.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.21

-0.99

-0.34

-1.88

Vapi Enterprise : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vapi Enterprise Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.