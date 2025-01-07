Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.3
2.5
2.47
2.15
yoy growth (%)
-7.8
1.16
14.94
-20.34
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.85
-1.02
-1.42
-1.21
As % of sales
36.99
41.12
57.67
56.57
Other costs
-1.45
-1.45
-1.18
-1.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.86
58.11
47.87
60
Operating profit
0
0.01
-0.13
-0.35
OPM
0.13
0.75
-5.54
-16.58
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.13
-0.23
-0.25
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.03
-0.07
Other income
0.55
0.75
0.73
0.92
Profit before tax
0.36
0.62
0.32
0.24
Taxes
-0.05
0
0
0
Tax rate
-13.94
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.31
0.62
0.32
0.24
Exceptional items
0
-0.11
-0.1
-0.1
Net profit
0.3
0.51
0.22
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-39.71
131.48
66.52
-59.9
NPM
13.43
20.53
8.97
6.19
