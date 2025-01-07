iifl-logo-icon 1
Vapi Enterprise Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

137.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.3

2.5

2.47

2.15

yoy growth (%)

-7.8

1.16

14.94

-20.34

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.85

-1.02

-1.42

-1.21

As % of sales

36.99

41.12

57.67

56.57

Other costs

-1.45

-1.45

-1.18

-1.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.86

58.11

47.87

60

Operating profit

0

0.01

-0.13

-0.35

OPM

0.13

0.75

-5.54

-16.58

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.13

-0.23

-0.25

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.03

-0.07

Other income

0.55

0.75

0.73

0.92

Profit before tax

0.36

0.62

0.32

0.24

Taxes

-0.05

0

0

0

Tax rate

-13.94

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.31

0.62

0.32

0.24

Exceptional items

0

-0.11

-0.1

-0.1

Net profit

0.3

0.51

0.22

0.13

yoy growth (%)

-39.71

131.48

66.52

-59.9

NPM

13.43

20.53

8.97

6.19

